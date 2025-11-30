Dino Melaye: Competing With Himself In Fashion

The political and social circle must have missed the Drama and Fashion man, Dino Melaye.

When he was representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye was regarded as one of the few politicians that get the drama going in the political circle.

He gained more popularity by becoming one of the most talked about senators in Nigerian media. When he is not heating things up, he is firing up the fashion scene with his expensive personal style.

Forget the controversies surrounding his career for a second and focus on his style preferences, you will agree he is not just an average politician but also a fashion maestro.

Trendy fashion that makes style statements is like an addictive sport for him. Observing his casual style, snap back face caps, sun glasses, t-shirts, shorts and jeans are the kind of fashion items that are his thing.

For a relaxed outing, T-shirts favourite optics include t-shirts, shorts and face cap, he can easily pass off for the coolest rich dude in the hood. Melaye is clearly a stunning man of style.

He has the dashing good looks and knows when to flash his charming smile that can change the game in his favour. With an impressive height that can be intimidating and dark skin like chocolate, there is almost no outfit he can look bad in.

Senator Melaye’s style goes beyond clothes. It also transends to choice of luxury cars, wristwatches and yacht. Hats off to coolest fashion dude.