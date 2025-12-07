Dingyadi Seeks Govt Support For IDP Women, Children

Former Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi, has urged the federal and Sokoto State governments to intensify support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially women and children affected by insecurity in the state.

Speaking in Sokoto, Dingyadi expressed concern over the rising number of displaced families and appealed for coordinated interventions to ease their hardship.

He also revealed that he currently sponsors the education and feeding of over 20 orphans in the Gidan Akwai area.

The media expert commended the Gender Educators Initiative (GEI) and Action Against Hunger for Vulnerable (ACAFV) for empowering IDP women with start-up capital, urging the organisations to expand their beneficiaries from 100 to 200.

GEI founder, Hajiya Shafa’atu Suleiman, said 100 vulnerable women are targeted for the micro-business support scheme, with the first batch of 50 women from the Ramin Kura IDP camp already receiving cash grants to start small businesses.

She noted that economic empowerment remains key to reducing gender-based violence and enhancing women’s self-reliance.

The event, held as part of the 16 Days of Activism 2025 – Women Days of Empowerment Programme, attracted representatives from NAWOJ, NAPTIP, and human rights groups. NAWOJ National Vice President, Hajiya Rabi Gwadabawa, pledged continued partnership with GEI to strengthen community support initiatives.