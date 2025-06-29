Dingyadi Resigns As PDP Nat’l Chairman’s Spokesperson

Malam Yusuf Abubakar Dingyadi, the Media Spokesman to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has resigned from his position.

Dingyadi, who served as Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the PDP National Chairman for over three years, was widely regarded as a consistent and trusted source of accurate and factual information on party affairs.

In a letter dated June 25, 2025, and addressed to the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum, Dingyadi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the party.

“I appreciate the support and prayers of the PDP family during my tenure, and I’m grateful for the contributions that ensured the success of my assignment,” he wrote.

Although Dingyadi did not disclose the reasons for his resignation, his tenure was marked by visible dedication, especially in clarifying issues during periods of internal party crises and promoting unity within the PDP.

He was frequently featured on radio and television platforms, as well as in print media, articulating the party’s policies, political strategies, and campaign messages.

A veteran of Nigeria’s political communication landscape, Dingyadi played key media roles in various presidential campaigns, including Obasanjo/Atiku (1999 and 2003), Jonathan/Sambo (2011), and Atiku/Okowa (2023).

He previously served under the late Minister of Communications, Arzika Tambuwal, and was actively involved with political movements such as the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua-led People’s Front, the Social Democratic Party, the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) under Attahiru Bafarawa, and the administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Dingyadi is also an accomplished journalist, with a career spanning over two decades in both local and international media, including work with Nasiha/Reporter and the BBC Hausa Service.