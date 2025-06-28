Dingyadi Praises Gov Aliyu’s Commitment To Citizens’ Welfare

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has commissioned the renovated Aliyu Wamakko Jumu’at Mosque in Sokoto North Local Government Area, commending Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his dedication to the welfare of the people.

The event formed part of activities marking the second anniversary of the Aliyu administration.

Originally built during the tenure of former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (2007–2015), the mosque has now undergone extensive renovation under the current administration. The project, according to the minister, reflects the state government’s ongoing commitment to advancing Islamic affairs and catering to the spiritual needs of Sokoto’s predominantly Muslim population.

The Aliyu Wamakko Jumu’at Mosque, the second-largest in Sokoto State, now stands as a symbol of the administration’s efforts to revitalize religious infrastructure.

Speaking at the commissioning, Dr. Dingyadi lauded Governor Aliyu’s leadership, describing him as “a true leader who cares deeply about the welfare of his people.” He praised the governor’s efforts to promote Islamic values through mosque renovation and support for religious institutions.

“Mosques serve multiple roles—as places of worship, learning, and community gathering. They foster unity and promote spiritual growth among Muslims,” the minister noted.

In his remarks, Governor Aliyu emphasized his administration’s broader development goals, noting that the government had gone beyond mosque construction to adopt a holistic approach to societal advancement.

“Our commitment goes beyond physical structures. We are addressing other faith-based issues and prioritizing the spiritual well-being of our people,” he said.

The governor revealed that over 65 mosques have been earmarked for renovation, with 12 already completed and commissioned. These include Sheikh Musa Lukuwa Mosque, Tahsinul Qur’an Mosque (Runjin Sambo), Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Mosque, Isah Malware Jumu’at Mosque, Sultan Muhammad Maccido Jumu’at Mosque, Emir Yahaya Mosque, Yabo Central Jumu’at Mosque, Gwadabawa Mosque, Shagari Central Jumu’at Mosque, and Aliyu Wamakko Jumu’at Mosque.

He also announced two major initiatives: monthly funding for the upkeep of 90 Jumu’at mosques across Sokoto metropolis and the introduction of monthly allowances for Imams, Deputy Imams, and Muazzins.

Governor Aliyu reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to Islamic propagation and the fight against social vices through the revitalized Hisbah Board.

“We’re committed to promoting a society anchored on Islamic principles and values. The Hisbah Board plays a critical role in upholding morality, and we will continue to support its activities,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Dr. Jabir Sani Mai Hulla, also praised the governor’s initiatives, particularly the financial support for religious leaders, describing it as a morale booster that would enhance their performance and commitment.

“This gesture will go a long way in promoting Islamic values and enhancing the spiritual well-being of our people,” he added.

In his goodwill message, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, commended Governor Aliyu’s unwavering support for Islamic affairs. Represented by the Wazirin Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, the Sultan prayed for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the governor and the people of Sokoto.

The event concluded with a two-raka’at Jumu’ah prayer led by Chief Imam Sheikh Abdul Aziz Kofar Rini.