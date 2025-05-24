Dinat Consulting Signs MoU with DAWN Commission on Legacy Project

Share

Ahead of Detty December 2025, Dinat Consulting Inc., in a landmark move to promote cultural preservation and creative industry growth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the DAWN Commission to execute the Legacy Project—a flagship component of the highly anticipated Detty December 2025 cultural showcase.

The MoU formalises a robust partnership between the private sector and Southwest Nigeria’s foremost regional development agency to celebrate and immortalise the enduring contributions of Juju music legends.

Speaking on the occasion, Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina, who is the Principal Partner of Dinat Consulting Inc. and Chairman of Jethro de Dinat Group, said, “This MoU is more than an agreement—it’s a cultural mission,” said Prince Fadina. “Through the Legacy Project, we aim to spotlight our musical icons, empower local talent, and position the Southwest as the epicenter of destination tourism this festive season.”

The Legacy Project will include: A multi-day workshop and masterclass for young musicians and creative; A museum-style exhibition showcasing the life and impact of Juju pioneers; A VIP Legacy Concert honouring musical legends and heritage storytelling; and A sponsorship showcase and brand experience village.

On his part, the Director General of DAWN Commission, Mr Seye Oyeleye, expressed confidence in the partnership, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with Prince Fadina, a proven leader in destination development. This project aligns with our mission to advance the creative economy and promote sustainable tourism across the region.”

This collaboration sets a powerful tone for regional cooperation and cultural diplomacy as Nigeria prepares for a December season of global attention, diaspora engagement, and creative celebration.

