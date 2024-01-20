Dimeji Lawal Loses Dad

The acting General Manager of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) Ibadan, Mr Dimeji Lawal, has lost his father.

Dimeji was former member of the Nigeria’s junior and senior national teams.

A close friend of the former football star who shared the news on a WhatsApp platform, revealed that Pa Lawal passed away Saturday morning (today).

He added that the deceased would be buried today at Muslim Burial Ground, Omi-Adio by 3:00pm, according to Islamic rights.

A Fidau prayer follows immediately at his Felele residence area of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state by 4:00pm, the information said.