Dikko Unveils 3-Prong Devt Plan For Sports As Enoh Hands Over To New NSC Chair

Says sports must move from ‘consumption’ to ‘production’

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has outlined an ambitious three-pronged development strategy.

During a handover ceremony in Abuja, where outgoing Sports Minister Senator John Enoh officially passed the baton, Dikko said his mission is to shift Nigeria’s sports sector from mere “consumption” to active “production.”

Dikko said his three strategic pillars for achieving this vision are recognizing sports as a national asset, establishing a robust legal framework, and making targeted investments in sports infrastructure “History tends to come full circle.

In 2008, I served as a consultant to the House of Representatives, where I was responsible for drafting the National Sports Commission Bill. Now, 16 years later, I have the assignment to implement the work I once helped create.

He said, “Mr President’s goal is to harness the full potential of the sports economy in Nigeria. We need to shift our mindset from focusing solely on competitions and winning medals to prioritizing the development of domestic sports.

“In my view, and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, competitions represent what we call “consumption.” We are merely expending scarce resources abroad without benefiting domestic sports development and the Nigerian economy.

Instead, we need to focus on “production,” which involves deliberate sports development. This entails setting the right structures, establishing a framework, and creating sound parameters for sustainable sports development.

This will ultimately help us build a robust sports economy and guarantee competitive participation in various events, leading to medals.

Our administration will concentrate on three pillars. The first is to treat sports as a national asset, granting it special privileges, regulations, and concessions to foster growth and development.

