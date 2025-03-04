Share

Organisers of the maiden Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award have announced the boss of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, as the Chairman of the prestigious award.

According to a statement signed by the Editor of Newstap Communications, Ifeanyi Eduzor and Secretary General Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN), Ikenna Okonkwo, the number one sports person in the country will be leading top government officials and sports stakeholders to the event where some eminent Nigerians will be honored for their contributions to the development of Nigerian sports.

New Telegraph gathered that the event is set to hold on Friday, March 7, at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club, Lagos.

Accepting the invitation, Dikko said, “I’m highly honoured to be the Chairman of the award nite where eminent Nigerians will be honored for their contributions to the development of Nigerian sports, and I want to assure you that I will be around on that day.

Dikko commended Newstap Communications and SWAN for the initiative, which he said is in line with the vision of the NSC to recognize those who have contributed to the development of the country’s sports ecosystem, saying that the NSC will continue to encourage such recognition.

He also lauded the nominees namely; GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, Hon. Kunle Soname, Monimichelle, and Bar. Paul Edeh for what they’re doing in developing the country’s sports, noting that the NSC is proud of them and will continue to partner with them.

