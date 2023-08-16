Diket Provides Succour To Mangu IDPs, Empowers 3,000 Constituents With N33m

Senator representing Plateau Central of the State, Senator Diket Plang has provided succour to the internally displaced Persons mostly women and children affected by the bandit’s attacks in the Mangu local government area and other parts of his senatorial zone.

Sen. Diket also empowered over 3000 of his Constituents cutting across the five Local Governments of the Central Senatorial Districts of the State.

While Speaking during the empowerment program at the Mangu local government area of the State, the Senator said the recent unfortunate situation in Mangu local government was a devastating blow to the people as many agile and vibrant people lost their lives, the majority of whom are farmers.

He said empowerment is a desire to register his feeling, and the government feeling on the affected Nigerians at the Senatorial.

He added that the killing was a big surprise considering the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the council before the unfortunate development, adding that the people are naturally peaceful, hence why there are people from all walks of life in the area.

“In the first phase of the program, no fewer than 3,000 people, mostly women, will benefit, and a cross-section of them will be trained in one vocation or another to enable them to adjust to life after the traumatic experience of the unfortunate incident in the local government.

“My heart is with you, I will not abandon my constituency, the mandate you gave me to represent you at the senate will not be abused because of the trust you have in me. Among those who contested for this seat, you chose to go for the least likely candidate, which is me. I will always remain grateful and therefore will not disappoint you.

“It is necessary that those elected into political offices need to be closer to their people in times like this because they sacrificed for us to be elected. The crisis has a devastating impact not just on the people of the immediate community but on the general population of Nigeria.

“We don’t pray for this kind of thing to happen again, but as the representative of the people, I will stand by you in this very difficult time. With the project of today, over three thousand people will be credited with a certain amount of money; what will be disbursed will be about N48 million.”

The Senator assured the people of his constituency of his continuous support and collaboration on this quest for economic liberation and sustenance.

He said out of the total N48 million, N15 million is particularly for the internally Displaced Persons while N33 million will be shared across the five Local governments of his constituency for the empowerment of his constituents.

Senator Plang added that it is apt at this critical moment to get people involved in various entrepreneurial ventures as well as acquire basic skills capable of making them drivers and triggers of economic revolutions adding that the empowerment programme involves digital marketing and production of other basic amenities such as soap, detergent among other in both Mangu and Pankshin local government area of the state.

He however assure that President Bola Tinubu meant well for the Nigerian, saying though the tough times are around the tough times are for a better day.

“With the removal of petroleum subsidies, things will get better soon.

Senator Diket during his visit to the internally Displaced Camp also paid a Courtesy to the Mishkaham Mwaghavul and President Mangu Local Government Traditional Council His Royal Highness Da John Putmang Hirse at his Palace in Mangu.