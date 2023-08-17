Di’ja Breaks Silence On Sudden Exit From Mavin Records

Nigerian sensational singer and former Mavins Records signee, Hadiza Blell, popularly known as Di’Ja, has finally addressed speculations about her departure from the label.

According to the artist, she didn’t leave Mavins Records and expressed her support for rising star Tems.

She broke her silence after a concerned fan questioned why she left Don Jazzy records, speculating that she could have achieved even greater success than Tems.

In response, Di’Ja clarified such speculation, saying“I never left. Kindly know this. Life happens, and we are grateful for all the love and happenings. God bless Tems, and I need her to get bigger.”

To celebrate her birthday, Di’Ja shared videos on Twitter, showcasing the thoughtful gifts she received, including a cake from Mavins Records.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, “Thank you to my family, friends, and family at Mavin for my cakes. I must gain weight this year.”

