Dignified Articulate Men’s Club Reaffirms Commitment To Empowerment

The Dignified Articulate Men’s Club (DAMC) has reiterated its commitment to empowering the underprivileged, promoting social welfare, unity, love, and excellence, during its 11th anniversary celebration and end-of-year event held recently in Lagos.

In his welcome address, Club President Ambassador Francis Chukwu emphasized that the coming year will focus on strengthening brotherhood, creating greater opportunities for empowerment, and expanding the club’s influence through purpose-driven initiatives.

A major highlight of the event was the induction of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, as Patron of the Club. The appointment was hailed as a milestone, expected to boost DAMC’s visibility and provide momentum for its ongoing social and community engagement programs.

The elegant ceremony brought together the club’s leadership, distinguished members, and their spouses, showcasing class, confidence, and gentlemanly distinction. Ambassador Chukwu reaffirmed his commitment to purposeful leadership marked by transparency, dedication, and progress.

“This is more than an end-of-year celebration—it is a recognition of who we are: a family of dignified, articulate, and purposeful men, strengthened by the partners who stand beside us,” he said.

In his remarks, DIG Frank Mba expressed delight at his association with DAMC and pledged to support the club’s noble initiatives while urging members to continue distancing themselves from lawlessness.

The event also featured awards presentations, fashion displays, and goodwill messages. Barrister Smart Ezekuse, Head of Legal for the Club, recounted the club’s origins in 2014 when ten friends forged a pact in Benin City, later formalized in Lekki, laying the foundation for what has grown into a vibrant community of accomplished professionals and business leaders.

Over the past eleven years, the Club has actively pursued its mission to foster brotherhood, empower the underprivileged, and promote social welfare through initiatives such as: Articulate Care Initiative – Conducting consistent hospital visitations and offering support to the sick, Bi-Quarterly Outreach Programs – Supporting orphanages, elderly homes, and centers for the physically challenged, Pro Bono Legal Interventions – Delivering justice and freedom to the unjustly incarcerated.

The Club’s legacy of empowerment has also extended to education and support for vulnerable communities, culminating in a landmark celebration in 2024: “A Decade of Unity, Love, and Excellence.”

As DAMC looks forward, it plans to expand its philanthropic impact, deepen community engagement, and build on the strong foundation laid over the past decade.