Digitising Core Economic Sectors For Growth

For the country to achieve growth and the needed development, there is a need for digitisation of each core sector to drive the digital economy by leveraging emerging technologies. Abolaji Adebayo writes

Digitisation of the economy creates job opportunities and economic growth. The digital economy also permeates all aspects of society, influencing the way people interact and bringing about broad sociological changes. The digital economy is evolving across the world, contributing largely to the global gross domestic product (GDP). Nigeria is not lagging though with the government’s efforts geared towards growing the sector, some challenges need to be addressed for the sector to be more robust.

Digital infrastructure, robust technologies, and favourable policies are some of the major instruments the country needs to drive the digital economy. Since 2015 when the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) proposed the transition of the economy into a digital economy through investments in digital infrastructure, especially broadband, the sector has witnessed growth. It has continued to generate revenue, turning around the economy of the country as it does globally.

With the promotion of the digital economy, Nigeria has been making significant progress in economic reform. The digital economy contributes 15.5 percent of global GDP with its value put at $11.5 trillion, which has grown two and a half times faster than global GDP over the past 15 years, almost doubling in size since the year 2000. As the biggest economy in Africa with one of the largest youth populations, Nigeria is well-positioned to develop a strong digital economy.

The country is uniquely positioned to reap the benefits of the digital economy, accounting for 47 percent of West Africa’s population. According to the World Bank assessment, Nigeria is capturing only a fraction of its digital economic potential and will need to make strategic investments to develop a dynamic, transformative digital economy. In Nigeria, the digital economy is a key priority, as the report notes, the country has made some strides to strengthen the country’s digital space.

Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan 2017–2020 (ERGP) recognises the need for a digital-led strategy to make the Nigerian economy more competitive in the 21st-century global economy. In 2015, the Nigeria Communications Commission proposed the transition of the economy into a digital economy through investments in digital infrastructure, and more specifically broadband, which is a key driver of digital economy growth.

Nigeria is also committed to universal education, including providing digital skills training, and it is home to several high-growth digital companies. rom these, the Federal Government has also put in some effort to develop the sector. Such efforts include policies to encourage investments in the sector. To have a robust digital economy, experts said each core sector of the economy must be digitised while all government agencies and departments must also be digitised.

With this, it is believed that the nation will witness the growth it needs in terms of economy and other aspects.

Efforts

For a strong and sustained digital economy in Nigeria, the federal government, through its regulatory agency, the Nigerian Telecommunications Commission (NCC), set policies to guide the sector. The digital economy policies were backed by the NCC’s 5-Point Agenda for easy implementation. Danbatta, at a forum recently, reinstated NCC’s commitment to the implementation of the policies through the agenda.

The EVC declared that the articulated policies have served as necessary springboards that helped the Commission to leapfrog in the achievement of its mandate through the objective implementation of roadmaps and the set targets stipulated by the various policies to enhance the nation’s digital culture and socio-economic developments.

According to him, the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003, where the Commission derives its regulatory power and independence, as well as a series of other laudable policies emplaced by successive administrations in Nigeria, and more importantly, under President Muhammadu Buhari, have bolstered Commission’s capacity to attain regulatory efficiency and operational excellence.

He recalled that he initiated the development of the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) when he assumed office in 2015, as the implementation roadmap for all the various telecoms and broadly, digital economy-oriented policies put in place by the government.

Policy

“Consistent provision of policies by the Federal Government that are amenable to and flexible for implementation by NCC to grow the sector has assisted the Commission greatly in attaining the heights that we have achieved and we are grateful to the president and the minister of Communication’s and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, in this regards,” Danbatta said.

He recalled that he initiated the development of the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) when he assumed office in 2015, as the implementation roadmap for all the various telecoms and broadly, digital economy-oriented policies put in place by the government. However, the industry players said there is a need for government to amend some of its policies and come up with the ones that would attract more investors in the country.

They particularly frown at those policies that put more burden on the operators especially which introduce more levies and taxes.

Planning

According to Danbatta, the federal government developed the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2015-2020 in 2015 with 8-Point agenda, which encapsulates the various policies such as the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP), 2013-2018, the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU)’s Strategic Vision Plan focusing on Availability, Accessibility, and Affordability (3As), as well as other important policies of the government that are connected to telecom industry development.

He noted that the high point of the implementation of the NCC’s first SVP was meet- ing and surpassing the 30 percent broadband penetration target by 2018 as specified in the NNBP 2013-2018. He said: “We were able to record 31.25 percent broadband penetration as of Decem- ber 2018; raise the bar of telecom consumers protection, improve quality of service, ensure effective deployment of our scarce spectrum resources, deepened local ownership of telecom investment through the regulatory directive to MTN to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigerian Exchange Group NGX). Ultimately, we improved the contribution of the telecom sector to Nigerian’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

Speaking on the new Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SViP) 2021-2025 instituted by the Commission and unveiled on September 8, 2021, Danbatta stated that NCC management decided to streamline and serve as a compass for the implementation of other digital economy policies of the government. cies include the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP); the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), 2020-2030; the new NNBP 2020-2025; NCC’s Strategic Management Plan 2020-2024; and the ITU’s Strategic Framework 2020-2023, focusing on five goals, including Growth, Inclusiveness, Sustainability, Innovation and Partnership.

However, he said, unlike the first SVP which has eight agendas, the current Strategic Vision Implementation Plan of the Commission had five agendas. The agendas include Organisational Renewal for Operational Efficiency and Regulatory Excellence; Facilitating the Provision of Infrastructure for a Digital Economy, which fosters National Development; Promoting Fair Competition, Inclusive Growth, Increased Investment, and Innovative Services; Improving Quality of Service (QoS) for Enhanced Consumer Quality of Experience (QoE); and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnership.

Meanwhile, Danbatta expressed the commitment of the Commission to further deepen connectivity, affordability, and increased consumer protection, through the diligent implementation of the new SVP’s 5-Point Agenda. He said: “We understand that through on- going diligent implementation of the 5-Point Agenda will the Commission be able to bridge the access gaps in the country.

Consequently, we would leverage new technology such as the Fifth Generation (5G) network, accelerate the execution of Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) project, encourage investment in commercial satellite services in the country to deepen broadband penetration through fibre connectivity, especially in the rural and hard-to-reach areas.

“It is our staunch belief that if connectivity is guaranteed, and affordability is possible, the NCC would have helped in advancing Federal Government’s vision for a digital economy. Accordingly, individuals and businesses and organisations across all sectors of the economy will be able to leverage this digital edge to be more efficient at what they do and consequently, add greater value to our national economy.”

Implementation

To ensure a strong commitment to its implementation, Danbatta said the new SVP also had inbuilt initiatives, key performance indicators developed from inception, and activities tied to an implementation responsibility matrix. According to him, “it also incorporates timelines and a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism. “It is equally outcome-based and recommendation-driven with follow-up actions to guide the Commission in operationalising the plan and assessing its performance over time.”

Challenges

However, the sector is faced with some challenges that need to be addressed by the government and other stakeholders. Many Nigerian citizens and businesses re- main excluded from the digital ecosystem as a result of limited access to broadband and the non-availability of adequate devices (mobile devices and computers) to fully utilise the Internet. Digital infrastructure remains one of the challenges.

Despite having the largest mobile market in Sub-Saharan Africa which is supported by strong broadband infrastructure and im- proved international connectivity, Nigeria has minimal fixed broadband infrastructure and connectivity in rural areas, leaving a significant number of the most marginalised segments of the population without internet access. There are weak digital platforms coupled with low access to digital financial services.

About 60 million Nigerian adults are with- out access to a formal account, stalling the coun- try’s journey toward financial inclusion. The capabilities and skills required to use various forms of digital technologies remain limited to a small segment of the population. Despite its large, youthful, and entrepreneurial population, digital entrepreneurship is yet to be fully exploited given its potential to become an engine of economic transformation in Nigeria due to a policy environment that is not favourable to small entrepreneurs.

Last line

To make significant progress in the digital economy, apart from deploying the needed infrastructure and policies, Nigeria needs to exploit and use emerging technologies while building digital skills, and entrepreneurs among the youths.