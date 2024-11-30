Digitisation Of Cultural Assets: Ministry of Creative Economy, NCMM, IHS Nigeria to collaborate

Share

Nigeria is set to digitise its cultural heritage through what has been tagged; Digital Culture Initiative, which is a strategic collaboration between IHS Nigeria, the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), and Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy (FMACTCE). This partnership will establish a digital museum to preserve and showcase Nigeria’s historical artifacts, artworks, and cultural monuments on a global scale, ensuring innovation and accessibility for generations to come. IHS Nigeria, a global leader in shared communications infrastructure, brings its extensive expertise, with over 40,000 towers in 10 countries, to this initiative.

The project is said to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the vision of the Minister of FMACTCE, Hannatu Musa Musawa. The Digital Culture Initiative is anchored on the Ministry’s eight points planto foster strategic partner- ships and drive sustainable growth in the creative in- dustries. Musawa stressed the significance of the collab- oration, noting, “We are delighted to partner with IHS Nigeria on this initia- tive, which aligns seamless- ly with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and our Ministry’s commit- ment to innovation, global partnerships, and the sustainable advancement of our creative industries.

‘‘As the first major project under our Digital Culture Initiative, this endeav- our positions Nigeria as a leader on the global stage while ensuring the preser- vation of our cultural legacy.” On his part, Mohamad Darwish, Chief Executive Officer of IHS Nigeria, said, “This partnership reflects our com- mitment to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and fostering community de- velopment, education, and sustainability.

Together, we aim to create a lasting legacy that bridges the gap between tradition and modernity.” While Olugbile Holloway, Direc- tor General, NCMM, disclosed, “This digital museum is an essential step to- ward engaging younger audiences and adapting to global trends. It will not only preserve our national heritage but also provide a platform for researchers, stu- dents, and the public to connect with our cultural history in an innovative and accessible way.”

