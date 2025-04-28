Digitalization: Osigwe Seeks Reforms To Improve Access To Justice

Share

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN) has called on the Supreme Court to come up with reforms that will make justice more accessible to litigants.

He stated this in an address at the 2025 NBA Section on Legal Practice (NBA-SLP) Annual Conference Themed “Uncommon Challenges in a Rapidly Changing Legal Environment”, held in Jos, Plateau State.

The conference gathered legal professionals and experts to address critical issues facing the legal sector. Osigwe noted the growing complexities of legal practice and called for reforms aimed at improving access to justice, enhancing service delivery, and encouraging innovation.

A major focus of his speech was the overburdened Supreme Court, which he suggested could benefit from a reformed appellate system to shift less critical cases to lower courts, freeing the apex court to focus on constitutional matters and landmark rulings. The NBA President also spotlighted inefficiencies in court proceedings, particularly the lack of access to justice.

He advocated for a more robust digital infrastructure in the judiciary, including e-filing systems and timely publication of rulings, pointing to the National Industrial Court’s digital advancements as a model.

He also sought the wider adoption of virtual court hearings for appropriate cases to align Nigerian legal practices with international standards.

Osigwe concluded by urging legal practitioners to uphold the values of justice, fairness and the rule of law, while also commending the NBA-SLP leadership for organizing the conference and fostering an environment for meaningful discourse on the future of legal practice in Nigeria.

