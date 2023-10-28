Digitalization, Automation, Innovation, Technology Recommended For Organisations’ Diversity

Organizations have been urged to have diversity in administration through the use of digitalization, automation, innovation and technology to avoid wastage in administrative expenses.

Data, employee empowerment and training were also recommended as germane in any organization for improved efficiency and productivity.

These were parts of a communique issued by the management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State at the end of 5-Day training sessions for Principal and Administrative Officers in public, private and corporate organisations in South West, Nigeria, which was held between Monday, 23 and Friday, October 27, 2023.

During this period, seasoned administrators, top civil servants and captains of industries were engaged as resource persons to give talks on the theme: “Modern Administrative Trends for Efficient Service Delivery in the 21st Century Organisations in Nigeria.”

In the communique, which was signed by the institution’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Mr Oladapo Oke and dated Friday, October 27, 2023, it was stated that the Conference advised Management to appreciate staff, compensate them for hard work and encourage them for effective and efficient production.

University administrators were advised to hold security architecture in high esteem and improve on the pattern of funding.

The Conference urged women not to consider marriage and motherhood more important than advancement in their careers.

“The Conference implored professional administrators to have ethical standards and attitude, teamwork behaviour, communication skills, integrity, physical appearance, accountability, reliability under pressure and competency expected of them.

“Professional administrators should be able to guarantee the safety of information except in cases of security breach and life-saving situations. It is expected that an effective Officer should set plans, design appropriate guidelines, and set implementation strategies and standards of action for himself.

“Professional administrators should be able to use the established rules and regulations, guidelines and procedures and maintain sense of control over the workload,” the communique read.

It was added that a professional administrator is considered someone who knows and understands the rudiments and functions expected of him, someone who is familiar with his schedule of duties and someone who appreciates changes in technology and is ready to adapt to innovation for optimum service delivery.

According to the communique, parents and guardians were advised to always pay unscheduled visits to their children and wards in their various places of study to ascertain their well-being.

“Management should consider it important to establish synergy and collaboration with private organization and its immediate environment for a symbiotic relationship that eliminates waste, better allocation of resources and perpetual survival of the system,” it read.

Speaking at the conference on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, on the topic; “Fusing Private Practice Into Public Administration,” Mr Femi Oshinlaja, the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, stated that public-private collaborations are crucial to fulfilling the global agenda, especially in areas such as clean energy, healthcare access, and quality education.6. Enhance Accountability and Efficiency

Oshinlaja said that efficiency and accountability, which drive private sector performance, can help to reduce waste, better allocate resources, and improve service quality in public administration.

“The methods already mastered in the private sector to attract investment can be adapted to the public sector to foster economic growth, job creation, and increased competitiveness in African nations.

“Management consultants e.g., KPMG and Accenture consult for government these days

“Public-private partnerships allow for localizing ideas to the unique needs of local communities, for effective and culturally sensitive deliverables.9. Global Competitiveness

“African countries can rise to a global level by borrowing the strength used by local companies to build world-class products and teams,” he said.

The programme was well attended by people from various walks of life.