Digital Transformation Of NSITF’s Operation Urgent, Not Optional – Faleye

The Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF ), Barrister Oluwaseun Faleye, has emphasised the need to urgently digitalise the operations of the Fund, as he insists it is not optional.

Faleye, who spoke at the Bi-Annual Regional Management Performance Review (RMPR) holding simultaneously in six regions of the NSITF across the nation on the theme “Beyond Targets: Delivery Excellence and Sustainable Growth, stressed the need for the Fund to adopt new models in line with current realities.

He said: “Digital transformation is not optional; it is urgent. We are investing in e-NSITF platforms, digital records systems, and data-driven service delivery to reduce manual inefficiencies, improve transparency, and restore confidence.

”The exercise is not merely to audit numbers, but to reaffirm our shared mission of transferring the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund into an institution that delivers tangible, people-centred impact at scale.

“We are navigating a complex landscape, where expectations are rising, technology is distrusting old models, and our relevance is being measured by not just what we do, but how we do it.”

While expressing confidence in the management staff in the face of numerous challenges, Faleye, however, said, “We must ask more of ourselves.”

He added, “We must move beyond the comfort of ‘meeting targets’ and embrace the new standard of delivery excellence. Excellence that is visible in how we treat contributions, in how swiftly we process claims, in how compassionately we engage beneficiaries, and in how clearly our value is felt by workers, employers and society.”

The Managing Director listed numerous achievements of the Fund in the past year, and also laid out his aspirations for the Fund going forward.

He charged the review team to be “honest, courageous, and solution-oriented,” also urging them to “highlight what is working, spotlight what is not, share ideas that can travel across regions, and raise red flags before they become crises.”

Executive Director Operations, Mrs Mojisola Alli Macaulay, said the review afforded the opportunity to “reflect on progress, confront challenges, and recommit to operational excellence as we chart the course for the months ahead.”

In the same vein, the Executive Director of Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdul, restated the commitment of the Fund’s Executive Management team to support the staff to achieve the organisation’s goals. He urged them to “redouble their efforts in preaching ECS and in contribution collections.”

The newly-appointed Executive Director of Finance and Investment, Mr. Olugbemi Ayodele Samuel, applauded the management staff for their dedication and urged them to come up with implementable decisions.

The 2-day review featured online participation with the MD, EDs, GMs, Regional Managers and Branch Managers in attendance