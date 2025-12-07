Digital Transformation Needs Product Managers, Not Just Technology – Bolaji

A Senior Product Manager at Fincra Technologies, Oladipupo Bolaji, says Nigeria’s digital transformation challenges have less to do with technology and more with the absence of strong product management leadership.

Speaking after receiving the Excellence in Tech Product Growth & Development Professional of the Year award at the 11th Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA), Bolaji said many organisations invest heavily in new tools and engineering talent but still fail to deliver products that meet customer needs.

He emphasised that the Product Manager is the bridge between customers, business goals, industry realities, and technology.

According to him, the role ensures clear vision, customer discovery, strategy development, and effective collaboration with engineering and marketing teams. Without this leadership, he said, companies struggle with scattered efforts, unclear priorities, and slow delivery.

Bolaji also clarified the common confusion between Product Managers and Project Managers, noting that product managers drive long-term product direction, while project managers focus on timelines and execution logistics.

He warned that Nigerian companies without strong product leadership risk building features instead of meaningful products, losing competitiveness, and mistaking activity for progress.

NiTA organizers said Bolaji’s award reflects his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem.