‘Digital Transformation Needs Product Manager, Not Tech’

A Product Manager and Senior Product Manager at FINCRA TECHNOLOGIES, Oladipupo Bolaji, has said what the country needs for Digital Transformation is more than technology but product manager.

According to him, companies invest in new systems, launch digital channels, hire engineers, and deploy tools, yet many still struggle with slow delivery, unclear priorities, and products that do not meet customer expectations.

He said: “The issue is rarely the technology itself. It is the absence of the Product Manager. “A Product Manager sits where the customer, the business, the industry, and the technology meet.

“The role exists to help companies build products that solve real problems, support strategic goals, and stand up to competition.”