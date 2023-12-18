Digital Trade: IMF expresses concern over Nigeria, others falling behind

A new report on digital trade by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has explored opportunities and challenges for developing economies with regard to digital trade According to a blog by the Fund, despite the opportunities, many developing economies, in particular low-income countries, risk falling behind. It identified the reasons to include gaps in connectivity, information and communication technology infrastructure and digital skills, as well as the lack of a predictable and transparent legal and regulatory environment.

The report by the IMF, the World Trade Organisation and other international institutions on Digital Trade for Development sheds light on issues where global solutions can help make global digital trade more inclusive. It noted that “domestic policies and regulations should enable remote transactions, enhance trust in digital markets, promote affordable access and support cross-border deliveries. Providing appropriate safeguards related to online transactions (such as data privacy, consumer protection and cybersecurity) is essential for the digital trade ecosystem to thrive. “And laws and regulations that ensure easy entry and exit of firms, strengthening enforcement against anti-competitive conduct and an open trade regime would promote healthy competition.

“International cooperation on digital trade is also crucial to promote common “rules of the road”—a precondition for digital trade to continue to grow and deliver its benefits.” The blog also pointed out that although WTO agreements covered all types of trade, the only multilateral rule specific to digital trade was the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions. It said the moratorium, which has been periodically extended since its introduction in 1998, prohibited tariffs on digital imports, thereby contributing to a stable and predictable policy environment for digital trade. According to the authors, “whether to extend the moratorium will be a key issue at the WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in February. A much-debated point in discussions ahead of the gathering in Abu Dhabi revolves around the fiscal implications of the moratorium, as some countries fear that the current rules could hurt their revenue potential and constrain their policy space. Recent research helps to inform this debate.

“First, existing studies show that the moratorium has a relatively small impact on fiscal revenues—between 0.01 per cent and 0.33 per cent of overall government revenue on average. This is explained by low existing tariffs on digitizable products, particularly in advanced economies where digital trade has expanded the most. “Second, domestic consumption taxes are more efficient instruments for taxing digital trade and can generate higher government revenues. Recent IMF staff analysis shows that imported digitized products within the scope of the moratorium are best taxed through existing domestic consumption taxes, such as value added tax (VAT), where collection methods can be adapted for digital transactions. “Globally, the revenue potential of VAT on trade in digitized products could be about 2.5 times higher than that of tariffs at current rates.

“While this difference is mostly driven by advanced economies that have higher VAT than tariff rates, the revenue potential from VAT is either larger or roughly equivalent to that of tariffs for virtually all emerging market and developing economies. VATs are also more economically efficient because they are: broad-based and exclude intermediate inputs, thus creating less distortions per dollar raisedeasier to administer as they build on existing tax infrastructure; andeasier to implement, with extensive experience across all income groups “This new staff research shows that, rather than compromising government revenues or constraining policy space, the WTO moratorium can help to effectively channel developing countries’ tax reform efforts in a more efficient direction.

There is no tradeoff between open and inclusive digital trade. To the contrary: open trade supports developing countries’ inclusion in global digital markets.” According to IMF, the report launched on December 7, 2023 looks into opportunities and challenges for developing economies arising from digital trade. The report titled, “Digital Trade for Development” is a joint publication by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Bank and the World Trade Organisation. It report explores specific policy issues, including the WTO’s moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, regulation of cross-border data flows, competition policies and consumer protection. Speaking at a high-level ministerial roundtable on digital trade during UNCTAD’s eWeek, Deputy Director-General, Johanna Hill, said: “This report leverages the respective expertise of all five international organizations to shed light on where things stand with digital trade and what policymakers can do to make it a stronger force for growth and development.”

The report notes that cross-border digitally delivered services are the fastest growing segment of international trade, with new players emerging. Digitally delivered services have registered an almost fourfold increase in value since 2005, rising 8.1 per cent on average per year over the period 2005-22. This has outpaced growth in goods exports (5.6 per cent) and other services exports (4.2 per cent) to account for 54 per cent of total services exports. With new ways of obtaining comparative advantage, opportunities arise for new players to engage in global trade, including farmers and small business. The report sheds light on the potential benefits of digital trade for LDCs, women, MSMEs, and young people as well as the need to bridge the digital divide and strengthen the readiness of developing economies to benefit from digital trade. According to the report, more international financial and technical support is needed to build the capacity of developing economies to improve connectivity and skills and more international cooperation is needed to regulate in areas relevant to digital trade.