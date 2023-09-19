Digital Skills: Shettima hails Wema Bank’s plan to train 2m youths

Vice President Kasshim Shettima has received updates from the management of Wema Bank on plans to collaborate with the Federal Government to train two million youths in digital skills. The Wema Bank management, led by its Managing Director, Moruf Oseni, also pledged to work with the government to impact the skills on one million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

Shettma, who received an update report on the programme yesterday from the delegation lauded the commitment and partnership of the bank for the initiative. Speaking on the support and commitment of the bank in the execution of the initiative, Shettima said: “I will call on you to be above board. “You are a good organisation. I want to thank you most sincerely for your initiative and commitment, be rest assured that we will fulfill our own part of the bargain.” Speaking to State House correspondents later in an interview, the Wema boss said they were at the Villa to brief the Vice President on “how far we have gone on the FGN/ALAT project.

“Vice President was very happy, and shortly you will hear from his office of how we want to progress with this programme, part of this is to help create innovation hubs across the country for us. “Mr. President came out with a very bold and audacious plan on how to revive the Nigerian economy. “The banks are a key players and we will put in our best to actualise this. “If Nigeria does well, the financial institutions will do well. Mr. President is 100 per cent on track and we are totally in support of his administration.”