Digital Skills: MTN Invests N3bn In 3MTT To Train 90,000 Nigerians

MTN Nigeria said it had committed a total of N3 billion to the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, a landmark initiative designed to position Nigeria as a global hub for digital talent. The investment, which has already enabled the training of over 90,000 Nigerians in high-demand tech skills, is a response to the global technology sector’s critical shortage of skilled professionals.

The funding breakdown includes N1.45 billion for technical training, N1.5 billion in data grants to ensure learner connectivity, and N50 million for Raspberry Pi kits distributed to secondary schools to foster hands-on learning. These kits have supported 3,500 young innovators across the country.

The programme, executed in partnership with 197 Applied Learning Cluster (ALC) organisations, focuses on fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Software Development. Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, praised MTN as a “founding partner”, stating that the collaboration is vital for building “the world’s largest tech talent accelerator.”

He emphasised that the goal is to ensure opportunity is “driven by skill, inclusion, and shared purpose,” not limited by geography or circumstance. The programme has received over 1.8 million applications and is on track to begin its scale-up phase, which includes the Nigeria Talent Cities Initiative aiming to create 500,000 jobs by 2027. CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said: “Digital skills are the bedrock of innovation, employment, and economic inclusion.”

He described the company’s commitment as “a commitment to Nigeria’s future,” aimed at building the “technical talent backbone” that will power the digital economy and make the country a net exporter of talent. The initiative also aligns with MTN’s broader ESG goals, focusing on digital inclusion and youth empowerment.

This private-sector support is crucial for addressing barriers like affordability, infrastructure, and access, ensuring learners from underserved communities can participate fully in the digital economy. The 3MTT programme is a cornerstone of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, with ambitions to create two million digital jobs by 2025.