Digital Skill: FG Partners Wema Bank To Empower One Million Youths

Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, has partnered with the Federal Government of Nigeria to establish digital and skill innovation hubs across states in the country.

The target is to empower one million youths with digital and other relevant skills.

The initiative, known as FGN/ALAT Digital and SkillNovation Hub, was agreed upon during a meeting between representatives of the bank and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

A statement released to the media yesterday said the programme aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to creating more digital jobs for young Nigerians.

Over the years, Wema Bank has been a pioneer in digital transformation within the banking industry, committed to fostering a culture of innovation, learning, and growth.

Speaking on the development, Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, said the initiative was designed to revolutionise the way young entrepreneurs and employees interact with technology, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

“The Digital & SkillNovation Hub reflects our dedication to fostering a thriving ecosystem that empowers Tech-Savvy Youth Entrepreneurs, Youth Entrepreneurs by Nature, and Young Employees, driving economic growth and sustainable progress across the nation.

This centralized platform will integrate cutting-edge digital tools, technologies, and resources to streamline digital activities, collaboration, and information sharing,” adds Oseni.

According to a statement from the office of the Vice President, the Digital & SkillNovation Hub will first open in Lagos and Borno states, with Katsina, Cross River, Anambra, Oyo, and Kano states following suit.

The initiative aims to provide financial solutions, training, and access to strategic partnerships, empowering young employees to become an integral part of Nigeria’s workforce, especially those deployed through the NYSC.

The statement added that experts would mentor 500,000 SMEs across Nigeria, while coaches will provide training and upskilling for business growth.

Under the scheme, grants will be provided through a collaborative arrangement between the Federal Government and WEMA Bank, allocating N500 million to be given to SMEs and technopreneurs.

The FGN/ALAT Digital SkillNovation hubs will focus on training one million young adults in software engineering, product management, business analysis, cloud computing, and product design, using specialized resources