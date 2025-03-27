Digital Shift: Google Reinforces Commitment To Africa

Share

Google Cloud has officially launched its first African cloud region in Johannesburg, a significant milestone in Google’s $1 billion investment pledge to help accelerate Africa’s digital transformation.

Operational since January 2024, the Johannesburg cloud region directly supports African businesses and multinational corporations operating on the African continent by providing access to cuttingedge technologies: innovative AI and machine learning, powerful data analytics, and comprehensive security solutions.

This enables organisations to improve operational efficiency, build groundbreaking tools, and ultimately unlock new opportunities for growth.

Google Cloud’s region builds on wider infrastructure investments into the continent. In May 2024, Google Cloud announced a new fibre optic cable route from Kenya to Australia – Umoja – which will join Equiano and now the Johannesburg Google Cloud region to form an initiative called Africa Connect that will enhance network access, making it faster, more reliable, and more affordable.

These infrastructure investments are crucial for bridging the digital divide and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, can benefit from the digital revolution.

Speaking, President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, said: “The Google Cloud region in Johannesburg is a valuable investment in South Africa, fostering innovation across our economy.

Google’s growing presence will benefit the people of South Africa and the rest of Africa by allowing firms and entrepreneurs to access the powerful potential of AI, transforming nearly every part of the economy.”

The. CEO, Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, said: “Google’s longstanding commitment to Africa takes a significant step forward with the launch of the Johannesburg cloud region.

By bringing cutting-edge cloud and AI technologies closer to the business and developers that are fueling the local economy, we hope to accelerate African innovation, bringing sustainable growth across the continent.”

Held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the launch event featured keynote addresses from industry and government leaders, including Tara Brady, President, Google Cloud Europe, Middle East and Africa; Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Sub-Saharan Africa; and Honorable Minister Solly Malatsi, South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, demonstrating the revolutionary potential of cloud technology for African businesses and individuals.

Business and technical tracks, along with a partner expo, provided attendees with valuable insights and handson experience with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies.

The event also showcased Google Cloud’s extensive partner network, featuring over 20 sponsors and exhibitors. Premier sponsors included Accenture, ADG, Deimos, Deloitte, Digicloud and Liquid C2.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

