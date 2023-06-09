Digital Radio Platform Creates Level Playing Field For Underdog African Musicians

The Premier digital radio station in Nigeria, Go Africa dot Radio, has expressed its determination to revolutionise the African music industry by providing a level playing field for underrepresented and emerging African musicians.

The radio station said it will leverage the power of technology to foster an inclusive environment that amplifies the voices and talents of the continent’s diverse music scene.

The chief executive officer of the company, Ikenna Okere, in a statement, said the station’s commitment to supporting and promoting up-and-coming African musicians.

He said, “Our main aim is to create international exposure for artists, particularly the newly independent ones. Bear in mind, there is hyperinflation in the African music scene.

“We are gradually reaching a point where there will be more music makers than music consumers. For the music consumer, that’s great news because you are spoilt with choice, there’s plenty of music to choose from.

“But For the music makers, it’s not the best position to be in because competition is rife. And you find that it’s the artist with deep pockets or ones signed to big record labels that get heard. So we encourage the underdog to come forward with their music, and we don’t just plug them into our radio station, we also advise them on ways to forge ahead in the African music scene.

“Since our inception in 2022, we have assisted artists get on to digital music streaming platforms, through our record label Thiz Iz Africa Records.

“We have run campaigns to encourage African artists to submit their music directly to us, as we believe that this will help activate interest in their music and drive traffic to their various digital streaming platforms, which in return puts money back into the artist’s pockets.

“Our music research team has developed schemes like ‘Go Africa. Radio introducing’ and the ‘Go, Africa dot Radio Awards’ to put African artists in the spotlight and recognise them for their work.

“Go Africa dot Radio is currently working with various African artists including the likes of Siino from Nigeria, Zandi RSA, Dr. Breezy from South Africa, Poly Da Nqoe, and Lin Da Sauce from Zimbabwe just to mention a few.”

Go Africa dot radio, is an online/digital radio station, dedicated exclusively to the international exposure of African artists that create great music.

Since its birth in April 2022, Go Africa dot radio has recorded listenership from over 74 countries worldwide and is listed on nine major radio directories and also streaming on smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Go Africa dot radio is also known to work with hi-tech software, including the latest AI technology to provide a great listening experience for its listeners.