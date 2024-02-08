Digital News: New Telegraph Online Makes ‘Rising Stars’ List

RANKED, a digital news ranking report by SquirrelPR, tracked 80 of Nigeria’s most influential digital news plat- forms from January to December 2023 and found that they attracted 1.6 bil- lion visits within the period, with New Telegraph Online making the ‘rising stars’ list. R A N K E D w a s launched in Q1’23 to provide media relations practitioners in Nigeria with deeper insights into the performance of Nigeria’s digital news platforms.

The digital news plat- forms covered in the report cut across four major categories including News & Current Affairs, Business & Finance, Technology & Startups, and Entertainment & Lifestyle. The News & Current Affairs accounted for 83% of the total visits, with over 1.3 billion visits, while Entertainment & Lifestyle – 166 million, Business & Finance – 74.6 million, and Technology and Startups – 34.6 million accounted for 10 per cebt, five per cent and two per cent of the total visits respectively.

The report also showed that the top five leaders in the News & Current Affairs category include Legit, Punch Online, Vanguard Online, Daily Post, and Opera News App. In the Entertainment & Lifestyle category, the leaders include Linda Ikeji’s Blog, Naijaloaded, Notjustok.com, Naijapals, and Bella Naija. In the Business & Finance category, Business Insider Africa, Nairametrics, BusinessDay, Brand- spur, and MSME Africa top the chart, while Tech-cabal, NaijaKnowHow, Gadget Stripe, Technext, and Techpoint Africa attracted the most eyeballs in the Technology and Startup category.

The report also highlighted the rising stars, which include media platforms with less than 10 million quarterly volume under the News and Current Affairs category that made impressive progress within the year under review. These platforms include Okay.ng, Truetells Nigeria, Eagles Path, PM Express, Business Hall- mark, News Online NG, Newsdirect.ng, New Telegraph Online, and Blue-print Online. Commenting on the report, the Co-founder of SquirrelPR, James Ezechukwu said: “I am immensely proud to see the impact of our RANKED report on the Nigerian digital news landscape.

The comprehensive analysis provided by RANKED offers invaluable insights for media relations practitioners, enabling them to make informed decisions in a dynamic and competitive environment. “The significant findings of the report under- score the vital role played by digital news platforms in shaping public discourse and influencing consumer behaviour across various sectors. With 1.6 billion visits recorded within the year, it is evident that these plat- forms wield considerable influence and reach a vast audience.”