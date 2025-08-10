Digital Natives As Civic Leaders: Social Media’s Role In Political Socialisation, Leadership Readiness Among Youths (Ii)

The goal of this article is clear: proactive mentorship today will determine whether Nigeria’s future leaders sustain the status quo or finally deliver the nation’s unrealized potential. Children have always represented society’s most precious resource – our living message to a future we will not see. Yet today, this truth carries unprecedented urgency.

As established in Part I of this series, recent data reveals a troubling paradox: while 68% of Gen Z believes in their ability to drive change through social media (Reuters, 2024), a striking 61% lack access to meaningful mentorship to translate this potential into effective governance (African Youth Survey, 2023). This mentorship gap represents both a crisis and an opportunity – one that demands our immediate attention. The conventional adult perspective often falls into one of two traps:

The deficit model reflects a paternalistic mindset that frames youth activism as inherently rebellious, naive, or apathetic. This model focuses on what young people allegedly lack, such as experience, patience, respect for tradition rather than recognizing their unique strengths think on how to help them overcome and improve on their weaknesses. A good example of this is what we experienced during EndSARS protest in Nigeria; some leaders dismissed them as sort set of small children who do not understand governance. This perspective dismisses Gen Z’s critiques of systemic failures as mere insolence, ignoring their capacity for moral clarity and innovative problem-solving.

Conversely, the idealization trap swings to the opposite extreme, assuming that digital-native skills (hashtag activism, viral content creation) automatically translate into effective governance. While celebrating Gen Z’s tech-savviness, this view overlooks the need for mentorship in bridging online mobilization with offline institution-building—such as policy drafting, coalition negotiation, and bureaucratic navigation. Both models fail young leaders: the first by underestimating their potential, the second by overestimating their preparedness. The solution lies in rejecting these binary traps and embracing structured intergenerational partnerships that honor youth’s digital strengths while providing the scaffolding for tangible political impact.

Both approaches fail to recognize what research confirms: Gen Z possesses extraordinary raw potential – what we might call “unprocessed leadership energy” – that requires careful refinement. Their natural empathy, compassion, and thirst for justice represent precisely the qualities our institutions desperately need.

To bridge the gap between Gen Z’s digital activism and effective leadership, parent coaches must equip adults with targeted strategies to mentor this generation’s raw energy into structured civic engagement. Rather than dismissing young people’s passion as idealism or overwhelming them with abstract theories, practical interventions should focus on transforming their digital fluency, moral clarity, and disruptive thinking into actionable governance skills. Here are three key approaches parents and mentors can adopt to cultivate leadership readiness while preserving Gen Z’s unique strengths

1. Institutional Mentorship: Embedding Intergenerational Knowledge Transfer Concept: every elected official must be mandated to dedicate 10 hours monthly to leadership mentorship for youth in their constituencies through these processes: shadow governance programs: Teens accompany leaders to legislative sessions, budget meetings, and community consultations. We can replicate a Kenyan model here – Kenya’s County Youth Assemblies. Town Halls for Tomorrow: Monthly workshops where officials break down real policy challenges like, “How do we fund this local school?” and guide youth in drafting mock solutions. These methods will demystify power and shows youth how decisions actually get made beyond hashtags.

2. From Digital Fluency to Policy Literacy: Bridging the activism gap. While Gen Z excels at viral activism, they often lack concrete policy skills—a critical gap we must bridge by transforming their digital prowess into governance competence. Practical solutions include Civic Hackathons where youth redesign legislation into engaging social media content, “Legislative Decoder” workshops that demystify political processes through interactive case studies, and strategic partnerships with platforms like TikTok and X to develop policy simulation challenges. Brazil’s pioneering “Politize!” program demonstrates this approach’s effectiveness, showing that youth who complete such training engage with local government at triple the normal rate while developing crucial analytical and advocacy skills that last a lifetime. We can also consider the Elie Wiesel Foundation’s “Tomorrow’s Leaders” program, in the US, which convenes teenagers from five global regions to engage directly with world leaders and develop conflict resolution strategies. Such initiatives prove that when given proper guidance and platforms, young people demonstrate remarkable governance capacities

3. Channeling energy productively

To transform protests into policy, structured mentorship must bridge idealism and governance realities. Initiatives like “Movement to Governance” incubators can guide young activists in converting demands into draft legislation, while simulation exercises teach the art of political compromise. For example, Ukraine’s “Youth Voice” program has successfully trained protesters to transition into local office candidates. The key lesson here is that, effective change requires both passion and persistence, helping youth understand how to achieve incremental wins

To harness Gen Z’s potential, we must bridge their digital activism with real governance skills through these three key strategies. Together, these approaches convert raw energy into actionable leadership—equipping Gen Z to navigate systems they seek to change.