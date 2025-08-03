Digital Natives As Civic Leaders: Social Media’s Role In Political Socialisation, Leadership Readiness Among Youth (I)

The rise of youth-led movements from EndSARS protests in Nigeria that started on October 8, 2020 to other protests against some government policies have challenged long-held assumptions about teens and youth’s political passivity. Many now, including those in government and people in remote areas, believe every voice from the youth and teens matters.

While traditional models of political socialization positioned young people as ‘citizens-in-the-making’ as propounded by Cohen, in 2010; their hitherto reliant on family and schools for civic development is going extinct, digital platforms have radically altered this trajectory. Social media now serves as both classroom and campaign headquarters for a generation of ‘native’ activists, who leverage hashtags, viral videos, and decentralized networks to exercise leadership in real time.

Generation Z’s unprecedented access to social media has redefined political awareness, making them the most informed and least passive youth cohort in history. This constant exposure has sharpened their critical consciousness, enabling swift scrutiny of government policies that directly impact their futures. While critics often label their resistance as rebelliousness, this perception misinterprets their generation as defiance rather than an assertion of democratic engagement. The challenge, then, is not to suppress their political alertness but to channel it constructively. Parents, coaches, and family life practitioners must evolve beyond outdated top-down instruction, instead nurturing intergenerational dialogues that equip children with the strategic literacy to navigate governance systems while preserving their capacity to hold power to account.

This article argues for a paradigm shift in civic training: one that bridges youth’s digital-native expertise with mentorship in political negotiation, policy literacy, and ethical leadership.

Globally, empirical figure shows that their political awareness is high: 67% of Gen Z (ages 18-26) in 26 countries follow political news regularly, higher than previous generations – Millennials 56% and Gen X 51%. This was conducted in 2023 by Edelman Trust Barometer.

Figures obtained for African Gen Z from 2022 – 2024 in Political & Leadership Engagement as conducted by Afro-barometer corroborated this, 73 per cent of Africans aged 18 – 35 have high political awareness, higher that the global average in leadership readiness, a survey carried out by African Youth Survey says 61 per cent believe youth can solve national problems better than current leaders.

A further complementing data that depict their impatience to take the world also shows 60% of them believe they can influence policy through activism – e.g. protests, social media. Source: Deloitte Global Gen Z Survey, 2024

The work of Dr. Tim Elmore sheds light on this. Dr. Elmore is a leading voice on generational dynamics and leadership, in 2020, characterizes Generation Z as “pragmatic activists” who combine digital-native savvy with a demand for tangible political outcomes. His research underscores that their political engagement driven by social media’s immediacy differs fundamentally from prior generations: where Millennials sought ideological expression, Gen Z prioritizes actionable solutions and transparency, rejecting hierarchical structures they perceive as inefficient or unjust. While Dr. Elmore acknowledges their “healthy skepticism” toward authority as a byproduct of growing up amid institutional failures across the world, he cautions that without mentorship to bridge their digital activism with real-world governance literacy, their energy risks fracturing into disillusionment or performative outrage.

His work aligns with my argument in this paper by advocating for “guided platform”: a model where adults provide scaffolding such as policy education, mentorship and youth participation in strategic planning tools while respecting youth’s capacity to lead.

Dr. Tim Elmore’s book; A New Kind of Diversity published in 2022 confirms my paper’s focus on Gen Z’s political agency and the need for mentorship for a virile leadership. In page 117, he quoted; “Generation Z doesn’t just want to be heard—they want to be hands-on in solving problems. They’ve grown up watching adults debate issues without resolution, and now they’re stepping in with a bias toward action. But raw passion isn’t enough. If we fail to equip them with the skills to navigate systems and build coalitions, their frustration will either burn out or blow up”

The time to equip Nigeria’s younger generation for leadership and governance is now. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in their publication in 2023, 67 per cent of Nigeria’s active population is aged 15–32, while only 33% are aged 65–80, a demographic nearing the ‘departure lounge’ of public influence. This stark disparity raises a critical question: Who is mentoring the next generation of leaders? Without deliberate intervention, we risk producing a wave of young Nigerians who are digitally savvy but structurally unprepared for the complexities of ethical governance and political leadership. The consequences of inaction are dire, a future where power transfers to a generation lacking the strategic wisdom to navigate Nigeria’s unique challenges.

As a response, my next publication proposes targeted interventions for parent coaches, educators, and family life practitioners to bridge this mentorship gap. By combining digital-native strengths with time-tested leadership principles, we can cultivate a generation capable of transforming Nigeria’s governance landscape.