Digital Lending: FCCPC Sets 5 January 2026 Deadline For Compliance

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has set Monday, 5 January 2026, as the deadline for full compliance with the Digital, Electronic, Online, and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, FCCPC spokesperson Mr. Ondaje Ijagwu said in a statement.

The regulations, which came into effect on 21 July 2025 under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA), 2018, aim to promote fairness, transparency, and accountability across Nigeria’s growing digital lending market.

To support operators in meeting the required standards, the Commission issued Guidelines on the Digital, Electronic, Online, and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025, under Sections 17 and 163 of the FCCPA. The guidelines provide practical directions for lenders and intermediaries, explain required documentation, and introduce updated Forms 1 and 3 based on stakeholder feedback.

Applicants with pending submissions may provide additional information under the new guidelines without waiting for a formal request. The Commission will continue to process applications promptly and maintain a transparent review process.

The FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Tunji Bello, stressed the importance of meeting the deadline. He said, “Full compliance is not only a legal requirement but also an important step in protecting consumers and ensuring that the sector continues to grow fairly and responsibly. Operators have had ample time to adjust to the regulations and additional guidance, and we expect all obligations to be met before the deadline.”

All affected operators, including lending platforms, service partners, and intermediaries, are expected to complete their compliance obligations by 5 January 2026. Enforcement will begin immediately after the deadline and may include restricting non-compliant entities from operating, directing partners or platforms to cease dealings, and applying other sanctions permitted under the law.