Digital Innovations Will Create Employment Opportunities For Nigeria Youths – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that the solution to reduced unemployment in the country is digital innovations which will create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths who have developed the necessary digital skills.

He said many Nigerian youths are already contributing to the digital economy in other parts of the world and their effort, if properly handled, will create the enabling environment for them to operate smoothly in Nigeria.

Governor Mutfwang stated this on Monday during the inauguration of Senior Executive Course 46 of the National Institute for Policy, and Strategic Studies NIPSS Kuru, Plateau State.

Mutfwang Represented by his Chief of Staff Engr. Jeremiah Satmak said Youth empowerment is the key to unlocking the potential of Nigerian Youths and a vibrant population, who constitute about 60% of the total population.

“Our youths are the drivers and beneficiaries of the digital economy, as they possess the creativity, skills and passion to leverage digital technologies to solve problems and meet the needs of our society.

“This institute is a national treasure that has produced many distinguished alumni who have shaped the policies and strategies of our nation in various sectors and domains. | Congratulate the management and staff of NIPSS for their dedication and excellence in nurturing the intellectual and leadership capacities of our senior executives.

“I also commend the choice of the theme for this year’s course: “Digital Economy, Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Job Creation in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”. It is a relevant and timely theme that reflects the realities and aspirations of our nation in the 21st century,

“The digital economy is the new frontier of innovation, productivity and competitiveness in the global market. It offers immense Opportunities for economic growth, social inclusion and environmental sustainability, It also Poses significant challenges such as the digital divide, cyber security, data privacy and ethical dilemmas.

Governor Mutfwang added that the digital economy offers new and diverse avenues for job and wealth creation, especially for the youth, who can become entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders in various sectors and fields.

He expressed confidence that the participants of the Senior Executive Course 46, who are made up of men and women of proven integrity, cutting across the public and the private sector, including the military, who have contributed significantly in their respective fields of endeavour to the peace, unity and growth of our nation, will do justice to the 2024 theme and will make practical and feasible recommendations that will advance the country’s digital economy for youth empowerment, job and wealth creation for the overall growth and development of the country.

“As a government, we will undoubtedly create an enabling environment for you to carry out this exercise without any hindrance.

“I urge you to take advantage of the temperate climate, suitable for digital economy and research, as well as a hospitable population, to leverage the peaceful atmosphere of the people and conduct research that would enhance the nation’s economy.

Earlier the Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said the National Institute serves as a high-level Centre for reflection, research and dialogue where, academics of excellence, seasoned policy initiators and executors and other citizens of mature experience and wisdom drawn from all walks of life, meet to reflect and exchange ideas on the great issues of society, particularly as they relate to Nigeria and Africa within the context of a constantly changing world.

He asks the participants to be serious in their period of research.

New Telegraph gathered that a total of 99 participants are currently attending the Senior Executive Course 46 of the National Institute 2024.