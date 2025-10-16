Digital Infrastructure Key To Nigeria’s Prosperous Future, Says IHS

IHS Nigeria, a leading communications infrastructure provider, took a central role at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit, championing digital inclusion as the backbone of national prosperity.

The summit, held from October 6 to 8 at the Transcorp Hilton under the theme, “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030,” saw IHS drive critical conversations on connectivity and economic growth as a platinum sponsor.

The company’s participation was highlighted by a high-level visit from Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, who commended IHS for its corporate social responsibility and work in expanding broadband access.

Mohamad Darwish, Executive Vice President and CEO of IHS Nigeria, stated during a high-profile plenary session that “digital infrastructure has become the backbone of national productivity.”

He outlined the company’s extensive contributions, including over 16,000 towers and 15,000 kilometers of fiber network, while emphasizing that bridging Nigeria’s digital divide requires robust public private collaboration.

A subsequent panel featuring leaders like Dr Bosun Tijani, Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, reached a consensus that Nigeria’s digital leap depends on three critical enablers: infrastructure, investment, and talent.

Through its active engagement, including design workshops to translate discussions into actionable initiatives, IHS Nigeria reinforced its position as a key partner in building a digitally enabled and inclusive economy for the nation.