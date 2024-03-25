Digital Firm Unveils App To Aid Financial Inclusiveness Across Africa

Building on its long term vision to facilitate financial freedom for all within Nigeria and across Africa, Cashir, a leading fintech company and provider of commercial services to the business community, recently came out with a financial app to drive greater efficiency, more business value amid positive outcomes for users.

The offering comes months after the startup dug deep to determine novel ways to solve the complex financial challenges confronting the Nigerian business sector. The digital solution, known as Cashir App, which targets the provision of seamless financial transactions, seeks to address the challenges that plague the society, such as inaccessibility to financial access points, time consuming long queues at ATMs, and the attendant out-of-service issues, among others.

A statement from the organisation recalled that during the inception of the present administration, for instance, an acute shortage of naira, driven by overnight fuel price hike, naira devaluation and new currency introduction policy, triggered long queues across the bank.