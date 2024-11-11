Digital Firm Hires MD

Share

Global’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix has appointed Wole Abu as managing director for West Africa’s operations.

The company explained in a statement that Abu would oversee the company’s business in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire and work closely with both local businesses and multinational companies in the region He took over from Funke Opeke, who remains with the company as a strategic advisor in the West African region through March 2026.

Abu, who is a seasoned professional with over 20 years’ experience in the Nigerian telecoms industry, joined Equinix from Liquid Intelligent Technologies where he held the position of chief executive officer for Nigeria and Africa Data Centre (ADC).

Prior to his appointment at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Abu had served as the chief executive officer of Pan African Towers, a telecom infrastructure company he built as one of the leading Towercos in Nigeria. He obtained a degree in engineering from the University of Benin and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Lagos Business School.

In 2012, Abu attended the Indian Institute of Business Management, Ahmedabad, where he acquired a certification in Business Administration and Management.

Also, he has served as vice president of sales at Airtel Nigeria, where he held several senior management roles in the human resources, engineering, operations, finance, legal, and marketing departments respectively.

He is a member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and volunteers regularly for causes that protect families and empowers communities.

