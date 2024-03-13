Digital Encode, Cybervergent, Payble Sign Up for Payments Forum Nigeria 1.0

Payments Forum Nigeria (PAFON), the cross-industry platform focused on addressing issues that require broad cooperation and coordination across many constituents in the payments industry, has attracted sponsorships from Digital Encode Limited, Cybervergent and Payble. Financial industry experts are warming up for the first edition of PAFON, scheduled to take place in Lagos.

The Forum aims at providing an inside-look at the industry, offering perspectives from key stakeholders, including payment networks, technology innovators, leading merchants, issuers, acquirers and payment processors.

Throughout the years, the finance world has shifted into something much more than just banking and big corporations. Speaking ahead of the programme, with the theme: “Payments: Trust, Security and Privacy in AI Era”, the Chief Visionary Officer [CVO], Digital Encode Limited, Dr. Adewale Obadare, said customers wanted to be assured that their sensitive information, such as credit card numbers and personal details, is treated with utmost care hence security has become paramount in the payments industry.