Digital Economy: OneData Partners Caleb Varsity To Empower Students

OneData, a provider of fibre-based broadband internet services in Nigeria, has partnered with Caleb University to revolutionise campus connectivity and equip students with the digital skills required to thrive in a technology-driven world.

The collaboration, according to the firm, aligns with Caleb University’s vision of becoming the Centre of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Excellence, bridging the gap between education and digital innovation.

Under the partnership, the company said it has deployed high-speed, campus-wide fibre internet, to ensure uninterrupted access to online learning platforms, research databases, and communication tools.

“This is set to modernise the university’s digital infrastructure, creating an environment where students and faculty members can excel in an ICT-driven world.

Beyond providing internet services, OneData is launching ‘Digital and Entrepreneurial Hubs’, dedicated spaces designed to cultivate innovation, digital literacy, and business acumen.

These hubs will serve as incubators where students can develop technological solutions, explore business opportunities, and gain industry-ready skills.

“Reliable internet is not just an educational tool; it is the foundation of a thriving digital economy,” CEO of OneData, said Olawale Owoeye said.

He added: “By collaborating with Caleb University, we have not only provided for campus connectivity but are also empowering students with the training, resources, and opportunities needed to lead in technology, media, and telecommunications.

This is a game-changer for higher education in Nigeria. “OneData’s vision extends beyond Caleb University.

The company is committed to scaling this model in universities nationwide, ensuring more students gain access to highspeed internet, education, and entrepreneurial resources.

This initiative is not just about internet access; it is about empowering the next generation to drive Nigeria’s digital transformation.”

