Digital Economy: NCC Begins National SMEs Entrepreneurship Programmes

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commenced special Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs) training for youths, aimed at promoting the digital economy in the country.

The training program is said to have been approved by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, considering the pivotal roles SMEs play in building the economy.

The training that is ongoing in Abuja, was flagged off by Engr. Ubale Maska, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of NCC.

Represented by Dr Chidi Diugwu, Head, New Media & Information Security at the NCC, Masaka said “This initiative, intricately aligned

with the Minister’s strategic framework, underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering the entrepreneurial ethos within our nation.

The Minister’s initiatives consistently underscore the pivotal role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which serve as the foundation of our economy and the catalysts for innovation.

” The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has played a pivotal role in cultivating an environment conducive to start-ups and innovative hubs.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“This persistent endeavours and commitment to the promotion of a digital economy have set the stage for a transformative era of innovation and entrepreneurship.

He added that, ” the National SMEs/Entrepreneurship Program represents a significant stride forward, as it presents a platform for start-ups to translate their innovative concepts into tangible reality. It also presents an invaluable opportunity for entrepreneurs to acquire knowledge, expand their enterprises, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of our nation”.

Also speaking, Bernard Ewah, the Director of E-government Development and Regulation at the National Information Development Agency ( NITDA), who delivered a keynote speech, stated that the training was designed to give participants the opportunity for special digital skills acquisition.

Ewah noted that ” these innovations hold the key to unprecedented opportunities in sectors like healthcare, education, and commerce. However, with great potential comes great challenges.

“SMEs and startups often grapple with resource limitations, regulatory hurdles, and the daunting task of keeping pace with technological advancements.

” But within these challenges lie immense opportunities – the chance to pioneer solutions tailored to our unique market, the potential to tap into new consumer segments, and the opportunity to set a global benchmark in telecom innovation”, he added.