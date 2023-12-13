Digital Economy, Key To Financial Prosperity, FCCPC CEO Tasks Youths

Nigeria’s economic breakthrough resides in the digital economy driven largely by the youths, Executive Vice Chairman, Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission( FCCPC) Mr Babatunde Irukera informed Nigerian youths on Wednesday.

To be relevant in the digital economy space, FCCPC’ CEO enjoined Nigerian youths who constitute a substantial portion of Nigeria’s population, which makes Nigeria to be regarded most populated African nation, to key into digital technology space for its inherent finance and economic mileages. He spoke in Abuja at the 2023 annual young consumers contest organized by FCCPC aimed at educating our youths on the digital economy which attracted pupils from secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the country.

The event was an annual competition organized by the Commission for secondary schools and Tertiary Institutions in the country with a view to stimulate and deepen Nigerian youths’ interest in the digital economy.

He said: “You may have heard on many occasions this saying, that future belongs to you, the youths. To the young people, the future belongs to you. Why? You have heard your parents, and teachers say it. Whether you know the meaning or not, the future indeed, belongs to you. Digital technology space belongs to you, especially given Nigeria’s population as the largest in Africa”.

“There is urgency in keying into the digital economy, especially by youths who constitute the majority of our population. Given the huge population of young people in Africa, it shows that the digital market is the future of Africa. Why is digital finance important? To direct your attention to the future”, Irukera said.

He urged Nigerian youths to imbibe good character, integrity and values.

It’s important to know that as a country, Nigeria is making serious inroads in the digital space. Nigeria is respected in the area of start-up business. We are not yet where we should be, we are making progress. We won’t catch up with the rest of the world by building new schools. The way modern instruction is fitted is digital”, he said.

The best three contestants emerged from the National Young Consumer Contest Awards, 2023. Peter Idara Ukweso of Southern British High School, Calabar came top position, Nasiru Latifat Oyiza – Ebira Muslim Community College Kogi came second while Hassana Abubakar – Esteem Standard High School, Plateau State took third position.

In the category of secondary schools, Southern British High School – Calabar took first position, Ebira Muslim Community College – Okene Kogi State took second, Esteemed Standard High School – Jos, Plateau State came third, Ajebo Junior High School – Epe Lagos State came fourth, Sango Senior School Kulende – Kwara State fifth while Saint Kisinto Catholic College Ikirun Osun State came sixth.