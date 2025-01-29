‘Digital Economy Key To Africa’s Future‘

Share

Panelists at a special session on Africa during the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland stressed that the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of things and digitising economies, were crucial to the growth of Africa.

The panel session, which featured the new President of Botswana, Duma Boko, the Secretary General of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, among other speakers, agreed that there was an urgent need for a digital African economy, that would accelerate continent’s development and create more opportunities for its youthful population.

Specifically, Boko, who acknowledged that young Africans constitute majority of the continent’s population, called for a new approach to development, adding that the adoption of digital technology, which he described as “the language of young people” in every aspect of African economies, is the way forward to addressing “many challenges.”

ing at the forum, Mene highlighted the importance and indispensability of digitalisation in Africa’s economy, and the need for digital trading on the continent.

As a step towards attaining this on the continent, he revealed that the Africa Digital Trade Protocol was ready and would be adopted next month, by the continent’s heads of state.

“We have established the protocol on digital trade. The last instrument of that protocol will be adopted by our heads of state next month in Addis.

The protocol on digital trade responds exactly to what the President has just said,” said the AfCFTA General Secretary, in response to comments by the President of Botswana.

The AfCFTA General Secretary acknowledged the cutting edge innovation’ of young Africans, and the ability to create entrepreneurship through Africa’s digital economy.

He said: “By the year 2050, Africa will have the youngest workforce in the world. Those jobs will have to be created intra Africa. We will not be able to import jobs from somewhere else so Africa’s digital economy, we believe, is a very, very important aspect of intra Africa trade.

And it actually addresses day-to-day challenges that all of us are battling with.” As part of the call for Africa’s adoption of digital economy, the AfCFTA General Secretary also raised concerns about lack of seamless payment systems in Africa, and called for urgent need for payment interoperability on the continent.

“The issue of payments, for example. I live in Ghana. There is a direct flight to Nigeria. When I travel to Nigeria, I take my direct flight. But when I send money, it goes somewhere else.

It should be the same that we have a seamless interoperable payment system in Africa to address this challenge of youth unemployment,” he said.

He further said: “We are also, in the same protocol; have far reaching provisions on emerging technologies, on improving SMEs, which will create an environment where we will see more investment in digital public infrastructure.

“Once we have come a long way, we do recognise that we have much work to be done. But I believe that in any endeavour, the starting point has got to be to write the laws.

That is how the investors around will have the confidence to invest in digital technologies in Africa, to invest in youth entrepreneurship and finally to invest in trade finance.”

In his address at the event, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, also agreed that digital economy is the future of Africa.

“The digitisation of the continent, particularly when it comes to artificial intelligence, will enhance trade and development, and they are key enablers that we want to see fully developed,” the South African President said.

Share

Please follow and like us: