Digital Economy: First Lady Harps On Women’s Full Participation In Digital Revolution

The First Lady, senator Oluremi Tinubu has stressed the need for women to fully participate in the digital revolution.

This she said on Tuesday at the handover ceremony of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) digital economy centre in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative Social Investment Programme held in Abuja.

The first lady who was represented by Salametu Gbajabiamila harped on the need to recognize the indispensable role of technology in advancing gender equity.

“By ensuring our women’s full participation in the digital revolution, through access to technology, we can unlock the potential that will enable them to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, innovation, and social progress towards our nation’s greater prosperity.

She noted that the formal handover of this centre marks a strategic step forward in setting the path for Nigerian women and girls to participate and thrive in the digital revolution and further demonstrates the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at ensuring equitable access to opportunities across the Country.

“I am also pleased to announce that the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), in collaboration with NITDA, under its National Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy, will be extending support to equip more Centers in the remaining States of the Federation. In addition, NITDA will be expanding opportunities for digital literacy and empowerment by building and equipping three (3) ICT learning centres in other parts of the Country this year”.⅙

She noted that technology has become a positive tool In our world, shaping everything from communication and commerce to education and healthcare.

” Therefore, in the evolution of the digital economy, our women must not be left behind. Continuous training, access, and exposure to technology can open new opportunities, providing greater access to employment and thriving businesses.

women to graduate with technical degrees, I always like to remind women that you do not need to have a science or technology degree to build a career in tech.”

Similarly, the Director General, Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development ( MBNCWD) Asabe Vilita Bashir noted that* training and economic empowerment of Women are critical to the realization of the mission of the Center, as its 5ul focus is to improve the lives of Nigerian women, especially those in the rural areas through sustainable development programs to make them productive and self-reliant.

” For women the world over, Information & Communication Technologies (ICT) can be leveraged for personal security, better access to education and jobs, financial inclusion, and access to basic healthcare information. But benefits such as these rely on women having meaningful access to ICT which can be facilitated or prevented by several factors, including affordability, relevant content, skills, and security.

“The provision of the Digital Economy Centre to MBNCWD is timely as it will boost our capacity to reach out to more women; especially those in underserved communities, so they can take advantage of the Digital Resources provided, to actively learn, innovate, and participate in a digital economy”.

Digital economy refers to the economic activities that emerge from connecting individuals, businesses, devices, data, and operations through digital technology. It encompasses online connections and transactions that take place across multiple sectors and technologies, such as the Internet, mobile technology, big data, and information and communications technology.

“The ICT department also has an Enabling technology room where about 1000 persons with disability have undergone various ICT training. We will be glad if you can partner with us to drive more digital inclusivity for persons with disabilities”.