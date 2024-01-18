Digital Economy: Analysts Bemoan Restriction of Innovations in Cities

There has been great concern over the restriction of innovations to the cities as technology analysts and experts said the situation would not help the digital economy in the country. According to them, the majority of other cities not to talk of rural areas are not targeted for innovations being canvassed in technology and other aspects of the economy. The Director of NitHub and a Senior Lecturer at the Computer Science Department of the University of Lagos, Dr Victor Odumuyiwa, noted that most of the innovations being developed in Nigeria were limited to only Lagos and Abuja. According to him, while stakeholders in Nigeria’s ICT have been doing a lot in organising forums and innovation contests, the impacts are still limited to the major cities.

The university lecturer said the only way Nigeria could solve its numerous problems is to encourage young Nigerians across the country to key into innovation, noting that many Nigerians outside the major cities are being excluded from the major innovative developments happening in the country. He emphasised the need for stakeholders to extend innovative programmes beyond the major cities as he commended the organiser of the FSI Innovation Show- case Contest held at the University of Lagos recently. He said: “If we want to solve Nigeria’s problems, we have to keep encouraging the young ones to innovate. We have started doing a lot, having different forums, but it is not enough because we are talking about a nation of 200 million people.

“Everything we have been doing is only felt in Lagos and Abuja, just two cities in Nigeria. What about going to the hinterland? In the North, we have a lot of young people who are not even in school at all, let alone talk about innovation. They are yet to enjoy an education that will help them to innovate, so we need to do more.” Highlighting some of the initiatives of his institution, Odumuyiwa said the goal of the University of Lagos was to be an innovation hub, hence, it has created different platforms on campus to support innovation. “We also have an innovation office that manages IP registration.

We have an ecosystem created around innovation to foster talent upskilling, product development, and incubation of solutions. This aligns with what FSI is doing. FSI is trying to bring out good products and support them to grow. This can encourage not only students but external people to create solutions that can solve our problems as a nation,” he said. Based on these initiatives, Odumuyiwa said many of the students in the school are now beginning to understand why they should create solutions and not just come to school to get good grades, get a degree, and start looking for a job. While noting that every- thing in the world is now going digital, he said the Nigerian government would need to create an environment that can help local industries grow more digital technologies and stop importing technologies.

A tech expert, Clement Ayodele, said there was need for the operators and government to focus more on the rural areas with innovative programmes, saying expanding the rural areas will boost the digital economy. “The solution to the nation’s economic challenge is to open the rural areas for business, extend the innovation to the areas, and build technology in those areas.”