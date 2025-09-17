Digital Creator Africa Summit 2025 To Empower Content Creators, Filmmakers, Storytellers

Lagos is set to welcome some of Africa’s brightest creative talents as Digital Creator Africa (DCA) hosts the Digital Creator Africa Summit 2025 scheduled to hold tomorrow, Thursday on September 18 at the Landmark Event Centre.

Themed “Monetize Your Creativity”, the summit will empower content creators, digital filmmakers, and storytellers with practical insights, innovative tools, and the right connections to scale their creative pursuits into profitable ventures.

The summit will take place under the umbrella of the Africa Creative Market (ACM), a leading platform that brings together creators, investors, and industry stakeholders to advance the business of creativity across the continent.

“With Africa’s creator economy valued at $3.08 billion in 2023 and projected to exceed $17.8 billion by 2030, the opportunities are immense. Yet, despite this rapid growth, many creators still struggle financially, with earnings below ₦100,000 (around $65) per month. Limited access to monetization strategies, scalable platforms, and global networks continues to stifle their progress,” the organisers stated.

Convener, Ifeoma ‘Oma’ Areh, explained the summit’s role in addressing this gap.

“The talent is here. The audience is global. What’s missing for most creators is the bridge between creativity and cashflow. At DCA Summit 2025, we’re building that bridge with insights, tech, connections, and real-world monetization strategies that creators can apply instantly. Whether it’s digital filmmaking, AI, brand partnerships, or creator-led education, we’re giving participants the blueprint for success,” she said.

For the Founder of Africa Creative Market, Dr. Sarah Inya Lawal, the event represents a wider mission to transform the continent’s creative economy.

“This summit represents everything ACM stands for – creating platforms where African creativity can thrive economically. When we bring together the continent’s most innovative creators with global industry leaders, we’re not just facilitating conversations; we’re building the infrastructure for Africa’s creative future,” she emphasised.

The summit boasts a world-class lineup of speakers and sessions. Media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo will deliver the opening keynote on “Africa’s Creator Economy: Unlocking Monetization Opportunities.” Other spotlight sessions include Tomike Adeoye on building creator-led brands, Chichi Nworah on scaling entertainment businesses from Africa, Malik Afegbua on AI-powered creativity, and Obi Asika on expanding Nigeria’s cultural economy.

Interactive panels will further explore monetisation strategies. “From Creator to Creative Entrepreneur,” moderated by Yolanda Okereke, will feature panelists such as Tosin Ajibade (OloriSupergal), Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious Foods), Yemisi Odusanya (Sisi Yemmie), and David I. Adeleke.

Another discussion, “The Monetizable Brand Techniques,” will highlight strategies for sponsorships and influence with experts like Orji Emmanuel Tyla, Ayobami Oyakele, and Samuel Ayobami.

Additional sessions will focus on securing brand partnerships, growing communities through user-generated content, and achieving streaming success with speakers including Ariyike Olowolagba, Bolaji Ogunmola, Damilola Dawson, Athi Petela, and Jesimiel Damina.

Far from being just a gathering of ideas, the Digital Creator Africa Summit 2025 is positioning itself as a turning point for Africa’s creator economy. By linking talent with opportunity, and creativity with commerce, the summit underscores Lagos’s role as a hub for innovation and digital storytelling.

The overarching message is clear: Africa is not just joining the global creator economy, it is shaping its future and setting the pace.