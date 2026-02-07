Digital Creator Africa Academy Launched In Lagos

A new creative initiative focused on shaping Africa’s future in vertical storytelling has been officially launched in Lagos.

The Digital Creator Africa Academy for Microdrama (DCAA), co-founded by creative strategist, Ifeoma “Oma” Areh and media innovator Elijah Affi, is positioning itself as a career accelerator designed to help African filmmakers tap into the rapidly growing global vertical video market.

The academy aims to train 300 filmmakers, videographers, writers and storytellers, helping them transition from traditional horizontal filmmaking into the fast-paced Microdrama space that dominates mobile streaming platforms.

Unlike conventional film schools, the programme focuses on practical industry skills, business strategy and digital distribution models tailored to today’s evolving media landscape.