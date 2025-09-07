Digital Blackout: Zamfara North Calls For Immediate Restoration Of Services

The people of Zamfara North Senatorial District of Zamfara State have called for National Communications Commission (NCC) to intervene for the sake of rescuing businesses from total collapse in the state.

The call was made in an open letter written by the Zonal Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Zone (1) and Publicity Secretary of the Kaura Namoda Focus Forum (KNFF), on behalf of over 1.7 million populace of the affected zone, Comrade Abdurrazak Bello Kaura.

It cried that the zone has for over three months suffered total blackout of the internet services by major service providers which included MTN, Airtel, and Glo without any official explanation to subscribers.

According to the open letter is addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, explained that, “This disturbing situation has plunged the zone which made up of Birnin Magaji, Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, and Zurmi local government areas with a combined population of over 1.78 million, into digital darkness.

“Zamfara North is blessed with talented and innovative youths who thrive on digital businesses and modern entrepreneurship. It also hosts the Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda, several educational institutions, and strategic commercial hubs like Shinkafi and Kasuwar Daji international markets, attracting investors and traders from within and outside Nigeria.”

It pointed out that “cutting off internet services in such an environment has paralyzed businesses, disrupted education, and forced large numbers of young people into joblessness and migration, thereby creating fertile ground for insecurity and social unrest.”