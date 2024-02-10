Digital Banks: Changing the Face of Nigeria’s Financial Transactions

Fraud Fears: We Don’t Keep Large Sums of Money in Their Accounts, Say Users

Fears About the Viability of Digital Banks, Misplaced –MD, Moniepoint

There is an evolving internet app that offers users a range of convenient finance options for everyday life, including paying for utilities, making money transfers, and saving. These banking platforms are largely mobile or Internet based without visible physical office structures like most conventional banks. CBN has licensed them and they are insured by NDIC. ISIOMA MADIKE, in this report, takes a trip into these banks without offices

Digital banking is fast changing the financial transaction space in Nigeria. These banking platforms are largely mo- bile or Internet based without visible physical office structures like most conventional banks. This is coming with fierce competition among the operators in a bid to keep up with the rapid pace of innovative strategies in the Financial Technology (fintech) landscape. These innovations offer operators the opportunity to provide users with multiple services. The platforms are said to have been created with the intention of helping over 60 per cent of unbanked Nigerians.

It is, indeed, beyond banking, experts say, as the app offers users a range of convenient finance options for everyday life. These options include but are not limited to paying for utilities, making money transfers, and saving. There are over 15 million users, according to reports, and the app is said to be one of Nigeria’s most downloaded fintech applications as of 2023. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has fully licensed them while the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NIDC) followed by giving them insurance covers. With these, there’s a paradigm shift towards Internet consumption. And given its ever-increasing demand, the Internet industry has tremendous potential.

However, Country Manager of OPay in Nigeria, Iniabasi Akpan, was quoted to have said in a report by Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA), that 36.6 million Nigerian adults are financially excluded and lack access to financial services. In addition, the Point of Sale (PoS) mid-year analysis done by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that the use of PoS is concentrated in urban areas and that Lagos alone accounts for the highest volume of transactions. In view of this, OPay’s mission of driving financial inclusion and sup- porting the informal sector, Akpan added, provides ample opportunity for growth that would cover the remote areas. In spite of the beautiful intentions of these banking platforms, fraudsters are daily exploiting loopholes to hijack identities, and accounts are being fraudulently opened using the identities of unsuspecting individuals.

There are daily incidents across Nigeria that confirm that fraudsters can open accounts with anybody’s name. These incidents, according to experts, are symptomatic of a growing financial fraud epidemic in Nigeria, with banks and individuals losing their hard earned money. A journalist, Emmanuel Paul, provided glimpses of this issue in one of his reports but said he could not confirm until his elderly neighbour fell victim. He said: “Her telephone was stolen and fraudsters hijacked her identity, si- phoning over ₦100,000 from her friends using one of these banking platforms’ accounts created with her full legal name. Initially, we were confused.

“How could accounts bearing her full legal name be opened without her Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identity Number (NIN)? While the particular platform promptly blocked the fraudulent accounts when we notified them, they remained silent on how such a breach could occur in the first place. “Besides the standard NIN/BVN verification, the platform offers a third, laxer method — Verify with a bank account. This backdoor permits fraudsters to easily manipulate the system using just a telephone number, facial recognition, and any name and address, facilitating identity theft with alarming ease.

“Here’s how it works: You get a telephone number, any telephone number, and the bank account details of anyone. To spice things up, you could choose someone of a different gender. The platform asks you to enter account de- tails and asks for a name that matches what’s on the account. Then you do facial recognition that seemingly doesn’t test if your face matches what’s registered to the account you used. “We saw a video circulating online of a man opening such an account with the name of a popular actress. We decided to test this, and I seamlessly opened the account with a friend’s telephone number and my commercial bank account details. Even though I already have an account with the plat- form registered with my BVN details.”

said that her husband uses OPay but that it crashed last week with his money. Although she declined further details, saying that her husband warned her not to discuss the incident with anybody. A senior banking executive in one of the new generation banks, who also pleaded anonymity, confirmed to our reporter that the fraud factor is real because of the ease at which it takes to open an account compared to traditional banks. He pointed to a more relaxed due diligence and Know Your Customer (KYC) on potential customers as a possible red flag. “These are a series of processes that financial institutions use to verify cus- tomer identity.

This loophole has been exploited by fraudsters. “They are preferred over conventional banks because of the ease of opening an account (No paperwork, no physical interaction) and also the ease of transfer and its reliability too; debit and credit alerts come in almost instantly,” he said. Amaka Chibuzo, a frozen food dealer also said: “I use OPay because its network is faster during the transfer of money, whether you’re receiving or paying money, OPay network is faster. “The issue of I was debited without credit is minimized with the OPay ac- count. So, I prefer doing my transactions with my OPay account.”

However, a Port Harcourt based broadcast journalist, who prefers to be identified only as Fred, told this paper that he stopped his son in Babcock University from operating his PalmPay account because “I’m not comfortable with the way they operate. Something tells me it could crash sooner than expected. “Not just PalmPay but all of them; they all operate the same way. And knowing that the majority of them are owned by the Chinese is a no for me. I don’t trust their dealings in Africa, especially in Nigeria. Their businesses look so unreal and not genuine to me.”

For others, who spoke on the sub- ject matter, the banking platforms fraud fears are centred on the fact that they are largely mobile or Internet based without visible physical office structures unlike most conventional banks. For this reason, they don’t keep large sums of money in those accounts. On the other hand, they prefer these plat- forms to conventional banks because fitransactions (funds transfers/ payments) with these platforms tend to be a lot easier and smoother. Another customer, Engineer Na- than from Owerri, Imo State, said that the mobile online banking transactions are seamless, fast and the platform is very flexible.

“For OPay, I don’t have such fears but for conventional banks yes, of course, I do. Sometimes you make transactions and you don’t get the alert on time, it keeps you wondering. In a situation whereby your account is hacked and something is wrong that means you won’t be in the know. These are things that I believe the convention- al banks should work on. “The time frame, response time, when you make a transaction now you expect to get an alert and then it comes a day after. It’s not proper. That is one area I believe mobile online banking has upper hand,” he added. However, the Managing Director, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Babatunde Olofin, told our reporter that his company has birthed a robust and reliable digital payment infrastructure that makes it easier for the company to preservices system to guard against that.

“So, any fears about the viability of digital banks are misplaced. We also need to continue the campaign – when you critically examine the dividends accruable from leveraging technology to provide digital financial services far out-weight the teething challenges experienced. “With a combination of increased investment in security and fraud detection, collaboration by stakeholders in combating and swathing off bad faith actors and responsible regulation, the digital financial services will grow in leaps and bounds. “If Nigeria is going to achieve some of its audacious goal of lifting millions out of poverty and deepening economic prosperity, it will be off the back of the kind of digital financial services that players like Moniepoint provide,” he said.

All over the world, bank account numbers are vulnerable to identity theft and fraud, Olofin said. But quickly add- ed that it is the reason when individuals trying to make routine changes to their account might need to answer questions about their mother’s maiden name or any special question you had inputted during the onboarding process. He added: “In terms of how to prevent manipulation, using very strong, unique login IDs and or passwords, a strict adherence to KYC protocol and multi-factor authentication are safe- guard tools that can be deployed to prevent bad faith actors. “In layering a multi-step authentication to your accounts and devices wherever available, this adds another step before granting access to a bank account, such as requiring a fingerprint, voice activation, or a time-sensitive code sent to the mobile phone number on record.”