Digital Bank Partner Firm To Unveil N100m Cash Promo

Premier Cool, Nigeria’s leading antibacterial cooling bar soap, has launched its nationwide consumer promotion titled “10K for 10K” in partnership with PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading digital bank.

The campaign is designed to reward 10,000 Nigerians with N10,000 each, amounting to a total of N100 million in cash rewards, which will be paid instantly via PalmPay wallets.

Running from January 12 to April 11, 2026, the promotion will see 111 winners emerge daily throughout the three-month period.

Speaking on the campaign, the Managing Director of PZ Cussons Africa, Mr. Oghale Elueni, said: “At a time when financial pressure is real for many households, this promo is our way of easing the load and refreshing Nigerians, emotionally and financially, with a brand they already know and trust.

Participation is straightforward, and reward is instant on your PalmPay wallet.” According to him, consumers can participate by purchasing a promo-coded pack of Premier Cool 110g in either the Ultimate or Black variant, unwrapping it to reveal a unique code inside, scanning the QR code on the pack to access the campaign microsite and the PalmPay app, and then entering the unique code on PalmPay for an instant draw and a chance to win N10,000 instantly.

New PalmPay users who take part in the campaign will also receive a welcome bonus of up to N5,550, further reinforcing PalmPay’s commitment to delivering practical value and smarter everyday banking.

Also speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, noted: “This campaign reflects PalmPay’s commitment to delivering real, everyday value to Nigerians. By partnering with a brand that families have trusted for decades, we are reinforcing our promise of smarter banking that supports daily living, saving, and financial growth.”