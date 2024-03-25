Digital Bank, Gomoney, Reinforces Commitment To Empowering Young Nigerians

As the economic situation in the country impacts negatively on everyone, there is a growing need to empower young Nigerians in order to dissuades them from any form of criminality. This desire has compelled one of the digital banks around, gomoney, to reaffirm its commitment to empowering the youths in order to assist in driving their dreams.

In a statement describing “financial independence as the new cool,” gomoney said the mantra resonated deeply with today’s young adults, who are navigating a world of economic uncertainties, job market fluctuations, and an overall evolving financial ecosystem.

According to the statement, “the desire for autonomy over one’s finances has become a driving force, and digital banks like gomoney are stepping up the game to empower this generation on their journey towards financial freedom.”

It recalled that recent studies had underscored the growing desire for financial independence among young people. According to the Deloitte Global 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, which gathered feedback from over 22,000 Gen Z and millennial respondents in 44 countries: 78 percent of millennials and Gen Z individuals express a strong desire for financial autonomy.

Factors driving this craving include rising living costs and job market instability. The high cost of living remains a top societal concern for both generations. About a quarter of Gen Zs (25%) and millennials (21%) struggle to comfortably cover their monthly living expenses. “These statistics highlight the urgency of addressing the financial needs of young adults in today’s dynamic economic environment.

In response to these challenges, innovative digital banking platforms are taking the lead, providing tools and features designed to empower users on their journey towards financial freedom. “This core need, in fact, birthed some of the renowned non banks and financial technology institutions in Nigeria and Africa, pioneering innovative solutions designed to promote financial responsibility, flexibility and inclusion. “Even more exciting is that we’ve got a new wave of these fintechs emerging.

The future of digital banking in Africa is definitely in the best hands. However, gomoney stands tall in its innovative approach and unrivaled commitment to provide seamless and accessible banking solutions for young adults,” the statement said.