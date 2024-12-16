DigiGap Programme: Foundation Equips Young Nigerians With Digital Skills

Share

NerdzFactory Foundation, in partnership with Access corporation, has successfully concluded the 6th edition of its transformative DIGIGAP Program.

This impactful initiative ran for four weeks, empowering young Nigerians with the essential skills in Digital Marketing and Product Design to thrive in today’s dynamic digital economy.

The DIGIGAP Program 6.0 brought together an enthusiastic cohort of participants for a series of engaging physical and virtual sessions.

The training focused on equipping participants with practical knowledge and tools to create impactful digital marketing campaigns and design user centered products.

Participants gained hands-on experience in search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, branding, and product prototyping.

An outstanding highlight of the program was the capstone presentation, where each participant showcased their learning and knowledge by applying the skills acquired to solve real-world challenges.

This exercise emphasised the practical relevance of the training, fostering confidence and creativity among the participants.

Through weekly webinars and intensive training sessions led by industry experts, DIGIGAP 6.0 provided an immersive learning experience tailored to meet the diverse needs of young Nigerians.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"