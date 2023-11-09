DigiGap 2.0: Access, NerdzFactory Empower 500 Nigerian Youth

NerdzFactory Foundation in collaboration with Access said it has successfully empowered 500 Nigerian youths with essential digital and technology skills through DigiGap 2.0.

NerdzFactory said DigiGap 2.0 which launched in September has effectively bridged the digital divide among young Nigerians and provided them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

The Managing Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, emphasised the programme’s significance, saying “In today’s fast-paced digital landscape, essential technology skills are not just an advantage; they’re a necessity.

“Nigeria’s youth are at the forefront of our nation’s digital future, and through DigiGap 2.0, we’ve equipped them with the knowledge and skills needed to ignite a wave of innovation and economic empowerment, shaping a brighter, more digitally inclusive future for Nigeria.

“The DigiGap 2.0 Program featured an array of engaging activities aimed at maximizing participants’ learning experiences. It included an enlightening webinar series where industry experts shared valuable insights into starting careers in the tech space.

“Following these webinars, participants embarked on an intensive four-week training program, delving deeper into their chosen tracks to cultivate practical skills and excel in their respective fields.

“The programme’s grand culmination was an exhilarating Demo Day, where participants showcased the projects they developed during the training period, exhibiting their newfound expertise and creativity.

NerdzFactory Foundation and Access are proud to have renewed their partnership, emphasizing their shared commitment to the success of the DigiGap Program. Together, they’ve nurtured the growth and development of young individuals in Lagos, preparing them for the vast digital opportunities ahead and empowering them to shape the future.”

In addition, Olowojoba said that the impact of DigiGap 2.0 continues to resonate across Nigeria, as the empowered individuals contribute to the nation’s digital advancement.