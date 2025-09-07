DIG Okolo Receives Agbalanze Onitsha Title

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, was on Sunday initiated into the prestigious Agbalanze Society of Onicha Ado n’Idu in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Anambra State Police Command has felicitated with DIG Okolo, describing the traditional title as well-deserved for a man who has distinguished himself in service to the Nigeria Police Force and his community.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said:

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on behalf of officers and men of the Command, congratulates the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, on his successful initiation into the ancient and prestigious Agbalanze Society of Onicha Ado n’Idu Kingdom.”

The Command noted that DIG Okolo’s career achievements and community service earned him the rare honour, making him one of the few serving police officers to attain such a cultural feat.

The Agbalanze Society, renowned for its ancestral heritage and values of integrity, courage, and service, represents a deep connection to tradition and leadership. Okolo’s initiation was described as both a personal milestone and a testament to his lifelong commitment to duty, excellence, and respect for cultural values.

The colourful ceremony attracted dignitaries including the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo; the Inspector General of Police, represented by DIG Frank Mba; DIG Williams Adebowale; AIG Zone 13, Abayomi Oladapo; and other senior police officers, alongside notable personalities.

The Anambra Police Command expressed pride in Okolo’s achievement and prayed for God’s continuous guidance, wisdom, and strength for him as he continues to serve the nation while upholding the dignity of his cultural heritage.