DIG Congratulates Security Personnel, Political Parties

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the just concluded Anambra State gubernatorial election, DIG Benjamin Okolo, has expressed the appreciation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetoku Adeolu, to officers and men of all the security operatives that took part in the conduct of the election.

Okolo, who was deployed to Anambra State for the conduct of the gubernatorial election in the area, described the election as credible but was quick to add that it doesn’t mean that there may have been some pockets of face off that were minimal known to the operatives.