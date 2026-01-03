Difficult Times Are Temporary, Reach Out For Help, Oxlade Urges Netizens

Nollywood star actress and entrepreneur, Tayo Sobola, popularly known as Sotayo Gaga and the Sarauniya (Queen Mother) of Uke Kingdom, has expanded her business portfolio with the official launch of her luxury fashion brand, Thonia Michael.

The new fashion label is conceived to produce bespoke, high-quality unisex fashion pieces, offering clients a premium blend of luxury, durability, and style.

Speaking on what the brand offers, Sobola said: “We pride ourselves on producing high-quality items such as shirts, caps, hats, and hoodies. “We also create premium leather products including handbags, travel bags, and cross-body bags. All our products are made from the finest materials and are truly top-notch.”

She added that the brand goes be- yond aesthetics to deliver lasting value. “Aside from the fact that I love good compliments, I want people around me to feel confident and appreciated as well.

Thonia Michael is not just about luxury; it represents premium quality materials that guarantee durability,” she said.

Sobola, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Sotee Entertainment, Clean Stitches, and Pop It Cosmetics, disclosed that the Thonia Michael brand was carefully tailored to give clients a true sense of what luxury fashion represents.

The official launch of the brand took place recently at the Radisson Blu Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Explaining the inspiration behind the brand name, Sobola said Thonia was derived from her English name, Anthonia, while Michael came naturally during a visit to one of her godfathers, Alhaji Awe Ibrahim, who encouraged her to adopt the name because of its international appeal.

The glamorous launch attracted sev- eral notable guests, including Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni, Lege Miami, Prince Sobola, Baddy Osha, Flexago CEO, Mr. Toheeb Alabi, among others.